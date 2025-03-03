Britons - including ones who built Stonehenge - ‘were mostly black 5000 years ago,’ study suggests

3 March 2025, 20:37 | Updated: 3 March 2025, 20:38

The ancient neolithic monument of Stonehenge near Amesbury
The ancient neolithic monument of Stonehenge near Amesbury. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The Britons that built the iconic Stonehenge structure were most likely black, according to a new study.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The study, performed by scientists at the University of Ferrara in Italy has found that almost all Europeans had dark skin until about 3,000 years ago - way more recent than previously believed.

The scientists analysed data gathered from 348 ancient genomes to reach the surprising conclusion.

Experts have now said that Stonehenge, which was built around 5,000 years ago, was probably built by people with dark skin.

Read more: Mystery over Stonehenge origins deepens after 'jaw-dropping' discovery

According to the new research, the shift to lighter skin tones dominating in Europe came many centuries later than previously imagined.

Prehistory. Upper Paleolithic. Homo Sapiens painting a bison during a ritual ceremony inside a cave.
Prehistory. Upper Paleolithic. Homo Sapiens painting a bison during a ritual ceremony inside a cave. Picture: Alamy

In fact, it suggests that by the Iron Age - between 1,700 and 3,000 years ago - 55 per cent of Europeans still had dark skin, while 27 per cent had intermediate skin and 18 per cent had pale skin.

Before that, during the Paleolithic period which dates from between 13,000 and 35,000 years ago, around 92 per cent were believed to have dark skin, 8 per cent had intermediate skin and none had pale skin.

Read more: Pope suffers 'two episodes of acute respiratory failure', Vatican says

"The shift towards lighter pigmentations turned out to be all but linear in time and place, and slower than expected, with half of the individuals showing dark or intermediate skin colors well into the Copper and Iron ages," the study highlighted.

Stonehenge under a blue sky
Stonehenge under a blue sky. Picture: Alamy

Scientists studied 348 sets of genes - corresponding to 348 people - using DNA gathered from the remains of their bones and teeth.

"We also observed a peak of light eye pigmentation in Mesolithic times, and an accelerated change during the spread of Neolithic farmers over Western Eurasia, although localized processes of gene flow and admixture, or lack thereof, also played a significant role," the study added.

Read more: Two men charged after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen from bench

The scientists are still not sure why the shift to pale skin was so slow - though it is related to the movement of people to higher latitudes, leading to a higher vitamin D intake.

They also propose that the migration of lighter-skinned farmers from Anatolia played a part in the change to a lighter-skinned population.

A general aerial view of a frost covering Stonehenge on January 3, 2025 in Wiltshire, England.
A general aerial view of a frost covering Stonehenge on January 3, 2025 in Wiltshire, England. Picture: Getty

“For decades it was assumed that our species rapidly acquired light skin pigmentation once we moved into Europe from Africa about 60,000 years ago,” Silvia Ghirotto, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Ferrara in Italy, told The Telegraph.

“I would say that, given that Stonehenge was built during the transition from Neolithic to Bronze Age, and given the high frequency of dark-skinned samples we inferred for that period even in northern Europe, it is likely that Britons who built Stonehenge displayed dark features.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

TV still from With Love, Meghan

Meghan insists she's not an influencer or tradwife as she opens up about Montecito life ahead of Netflix show
Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative', Trump has said.

Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative', says Trump as he insists Ukraine war must 'end fast'
The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer.

Ofcom shares 'ongoing concern' over BBC's controversial Gaza show and warns it may intervene in investigation
Emily Thornberry speaks to LBC’s Andrew Marr

UK must 'bridge gap' between US and Ukraine, says Emily Thornberry as she praises PM's 'pitch perfect' response
Speaking for the first time since the charity stopped taking donations, Ms Ingram-Moore declared it is time to “move on” after her family’s reputation was “demolished."

Captain Tom’s daughter to release another book despite probe finding last £1.5m deal didn't go to charity
Sheffield Crown Court was told during a five-week trial how the girls were sexually assaulted several times a week over a period of six months in the South Yorkshire town.

Two men found guilty of raping teenage girls from children’s home in Rotherham grooming case

World News

See more World News

Pope Francis

Pope suffers 'two episodes of acute respiratory failure', Vatican says

3 hours ago

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he 'does not want peace' after the Ukrainian president insisted that a peace deal was 'still very, very far away'.

'America won't put up with this for much longer' - Trump hits out at Zelenskyy again

5 hours ago

Trump accused of making White House 'arm of the Kremlin' - as Zelenskyy insists peace deal 'is still very, very far away'

Trump accused of making White House an 'arm of the Kremlin' - as Zelenskyy says peace deal 'is still very far away'

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News