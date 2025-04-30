Brits should hoard cash in case of Spain and Portugal style blackouts, Treasury warned

30 April 2025, 09:09

Brits should hoard cash, the treasury has been told
Brits should hoard cash, the treasury has been told. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Brits should hoard cash in case the UK is hit by blackouts like those experienced in Spain and Portugal, the Treasury has been told.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MPs have called on Downing Street to highlight “the value of physical cash in emergency preparedness.”

The use of paper cash has been on the decline for decades now, with physical transactions, which accounted for just over half of transactions in 2013, now making up just 12 per cent of payments.

The Commons treasury committee issued the warning following massive blackouts in Spain and Portugal, which left millions unable to pay with their bank cards.

Read more: 'You haven't seen anything yet': Trump vows 'we're only just getting started' as he celebrates 100 days in office

Read more: Tariffs spell the end of 'piggybank' America, Trump aide Seb Gorka tells LBC

Former energy secretary Grant Shapps joins Nick Ferrari at Breakfast | Watch in full

It highlighted the risk of “cyber attacks” and the prospect of an online banking crash bringing chaos to “critical financial market infrastructure”.

The committee wrote: “In discharging its responsibility for national security and resilience, HM Treasury must consider the value of physical cash in emergency preparedness.

This may include recommending that cash is held by individuals in case of emergency, and considering what role cash distribution might play in a severe payment systems outage.”

The committee looked into a banking crash that affected Barclays customers in January, leaving Brits unable to receive or send cash.

Currently, the shelves of Marks & Spencer stores across the country a barren after a cyber attack forced workers to stay home.

A Treasury spokesman said: “Cash continues to be used by millions of people across the UK, and we are working with the banks to roll out 350 hubs by the end of this Parliament so that people and businesses in areas that have lost local bank branches still have access to it.

“We welcome businesses who do want to continue accepting cash, and new rules introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority support this by helping them to make deposits.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Bob Geldof during the launch event for the Live Aid musical 'Just For One Day', at Wembley Stadium, north London. Picture date: Thursday May 1, 2025.

Sir Bob Geldof says future Live Aid event looks 'unlikely' musician blames advent of social media
Woman lying on bed, suffering from strong stomach pain, endometriosis, menstruation.

NHS approves new at-home pill for women with 'debilitating' endometriosis

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Dame Deborah James (BowelBabe) on the occasion of the presentation of her Damehood. Her mother says awareness is her legacy

Spreading awareness is Dame Deborah James's 'amazing legacy' says her mother

Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday
Still life of Wegovy with a weight scale.

CDC warns more education needed, as fat jabs send 25,000 Americans to hospital

World News

See more World News

Wildfire. Jerusalem. Israel. Forest fire. Forest. Forest fire in progress. Fire. Large flames. USA. Climate change. 2025. Fire. April.

Israel declares national emergency after worst wildfires in country's history lead to evacuation of towns

32 mins ago

A Russian drone strike overnight killed at least two people and wounded 15 others in a residential area of Odesa

Russia launches deadly drone strike on Ukraine hours after Kyiv signs minerals deal with US

5 hours ago

China has hit out at the US in a propaganda video

China slams Trump's US as a 'small, stranded boat' and vows not to 'kneel down to bullying' in propaganda video

1 day ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News