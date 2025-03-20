Murder investigation underway after stabbing in Brixton as man arrested on the scene

By Henry Moore

A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Brixton in south London.

Police were called to the scene of the incident at around 5am on Thursday following reports of a stabbing.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was treated on the scene but died of his wounds.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

A Met statement read: "A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Brixton.

"Police were called at approximately 05:10hrs on Thursday, 20 March to reports of a man suffering a stab injured in Brixton Road, SW9.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but despite their efforts the man, believed aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

"A crime scene remains in place.

"A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

One eyewitness told LBC the victim was being treated as early as 4:30am.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD843/20Mar.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.