Murder investigation underway after stabbing in Brixton as man arrested on the scene

20 March 2025, 08:53 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 09:17

A crime scene remains in place.
A crime scene remains in place. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Brixton in south London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to the scene of the incident at around 5am on Thursday following reports of a stabbing.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was treated on the scene but died of his wounds.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

A Met statement read: "A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Brixton.

Read more: British teenage boys targeted by Nigerian crime gangs in 'sextortion' plots

Read more: Manhunt underway with public urged 'do not approach' after prisoner 'faked medical emergency' to escape police van

The stabbing took place just minutes from Brixton underground station.
The stabbing took place just minutes from Brixton underground station. Picture: LBC

"Police were called at approximately 05:10hrs on Thursday, 20 March to reports of a man suffering a stab injured in Brixton Road, SW9.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but despite their efforts the man, believed aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

"A crime scene remains in place.

"A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

One eyewitness told LBC the victim was being treated as early as 4:30am.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD843/20Mar.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aalia Mahomed

Pictured: Student, 20, killed in horror drug driving van crash on the Strand in central London
Herbert Smith Freehills, a law firm with offices around the world.

Top City law firm fined after making payments to Russian state-owned bank despite sanctions
A report claims police should make people give their biological sex, rather than their self-ascribed gender.

Police should record biological sex after arrests, minister says, after report claims criminals can pick their own gender
Eddie Jordan

Formula One legend Eddie Jordan dies aged 76 following cancer battle

The landfill site in Fleetwood

'It smells so bad it's given me a headache': PM urged to 'stop the stink' by children studying near 'grim' landfill site
People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton Beach in the UK

Britain set for hottest day of the year so far as spring equinox brings temperatures of 21C

World News

See more World News

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants - as Cleverly warns Putin will 'play off' President's 'urgency' for deal

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants amid fears Putin will 'play off' his 'urgency' for peace deal

10 hours ago

Nice, France. 29th Mar, 2022. Emmanuel Macron's presidential election 2022 leaflet seen in Nice. The first round of the French Presidential Election 2022 will take place on Sunday 10th April 2022.

Concerns grow as France issues ‘survival manual’ to prepare citizens for invasion

11 hours ago

Washington, United States. 24 February, 2025. U.S President Donald Trump, right, walks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, following bilateral discussions at the White House, February 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Diplomatic row erupts after French researcher expelled from US for expressing 'a personal opinion' on Trump

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News