Brother of Afghan soldier 'killed by Taliban after data leak'

A list containing the names thousands of Afghans seeking sanctuary in the UK was accidentally leaked last week. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

A lawyer representing an Afghan soldier whose name was leaked in a data breach has claimed the soldier's brother was shot by the Taliban on Friday.

Adnan Malik, a lawyer representing a special forces soldier who came to Britain under the main Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap), said the soldier's brother was shot dead on Friday.

Mr Malik claims the killing is the result of the leak of the names of Afghans who helped the British Army, The Times has reported.

The claim comes after LBC reported this week that the Government spent two years using an unprecedented superinjunction to prevent the public from learning that a list containing the names thousands of Afghans seeking sanctuary in the UK was accidentally leaked.

“The Taliban found out that the police officer was the brother of a Triple and they killed him on Friday,” he said. “The guy that was on the list. I’m assuming the Taliban put two and two together and killed the brother. I don’t think it’s a coincidence.”

The "Triples" were elite units of Afghan soldiers set up, funded and run by the UK.

Malik said: “It shows that as a result of the breach being made public, as a result of the government cover-up for two years, people are paying with their lives."

One of the objectives of "Triples" soldiers was to kill Taliban insurgents. Picture: Alamy

"No amount of money will ever make that person’s brother ever come back. The government has to learn lessons from this.”

Details of the man's death have not been not been independently verified.

Mr Malik is the head of data protection for Barings Law, which is representing 1,000 victims of the Afghan data leak in a compensation claim against the government.

The data breach, which happened under the previous Conservative government, involved the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) — a scheme set up to offer sanctuary in the UK to Afghans who supported British military operations during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

More than 18,000 applicants were affected, with names and contact details, email addresses and phone numbers leaked. When family members are included, the number of people potentially put at risk rises to around 100,000.

The MoD sought and was granted a contra mundum superinjunction — a rare legal order that not only barred publication of the story but also prevented anyone from revealing that an injunction even existed. In court, it was described as “constitutionally unprecedented”.