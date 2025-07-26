Busiest day of summer holiday as 3 million drivers hit British roads and 10,000 cars passing through Dover

A view of holiday and freight traffic queueing to use the Port of Dover in Kent, as travellers make their way across the Channel for the summer holidays. Picture date: Saturday July 26, 2025.
A view of holiday and freight traffic queueing to use the Port of Dover in Kent, as travellers make their way across the Channel for the summer holidays. Picture date: Saturday July 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Brits trying to get away for the summer holiday will encounter huge queues and lengthy delays as millions hit the road on the busiest day of the summer.

British roads are expected to see around 3 million car journeys in a ‘Saturday Scramble’, after around 2.7m were recorded on Sunday according to RAC.

Traffic jams are already forming across the country as holidaymakers and freight lorries descend on the Port of Dover for their summer getaways, often going through Belgium and France.

The traffic is expected to hit its worth point at midday as families start reaching the port, with many sitting stationary for hours.

Drivers have been cautioned to leave well before 10am on Saturday or after 7pm on Sunday to avoid the traffic as much as possible.

Freight traffic queues into Dover Port.
Freight traffic queues into Dover Port. Picture: Getty
A view of holiday and freight traffic queueing to use the Port of Dover in Kent, as travellers make their way across the Channel for the summer holidays. Picture date: Saturday July 26, 2025.
The Port of Dover Travel account on X said there is currently a 50-minute processing time at the entrance on Saturday morning.

P&O ferries traffic is now free flowing while DFDS and Irish Ferries have increased queues, the social media post said.

Doug Bannister, chief executive at the Port of Dover, said earlier this week his organisation has been "preparing for a busy summer" and have brought in measures to "minimise disruption".

He said: "We know how vital it is to keep things moving, not just for holidaymakers but for our local community too.

"That's why we've boosted staff levels, strengthened traffic management, added welfare facilities and introduced AI-powered forecasting - all to minimise disruption and ensure both residents and travellers have the best possible experience during this busy season."

The Port of Dover says they are expecting as many as 40,000 cars this weekend and more than 270,000 in the next six weeks.

