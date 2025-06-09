Cadbury discontinues popular chocolate biscuit treat after just five years

9 June 2025, 09:47 | Updated: 9 June 2025, 10:06

Cadbury factory building in Bournville Birmingham
Cadbury factory building in Bournville Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Cadbury has confirmed it will discontinue a much-loved chocolate product.

The chocolate brand is discontinuing its Bournville fingers - a biscuit snack coated in dark chocolate.

The dark-version of their chocolate fingers were first rolled-out in 2020.

Fans rave about the treat as they are less sweet than their milk chocolate, white chocolate and caramel counterparts.

But, after just five years, the biscuits are getting discontinues in order to "meet changing tastes".

The dark chocolate version of their chocolate fingers were first rolled-out in 2020.
The dark chocolate version of their chocolate fingers were first rolled-out in 2020. Picture: Cadbury

Mondelez International, owner of Cadbury, said in a statement, via MailOnline: "We continuously adapt our product range to ensure it meets changing tastes whilst supporting growth for our customers and our business.

"Our Cadbury Bournville Fingers were discontinued this year. However, we still have plenty of other delicious products for consumers to enjoy, such as our Cadbury Bournville Giant Dark Buttons and our classic Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Fingers."

On Asda's website, customers love the Bournville fingers, leaving rave reviews.

"I used to enjoy the regular chocolate fingers but since I've tried these I'm a convert!" one reviewer wrote.

"They are soo delicious especially with a cup of tea, and because they aren't as sweet as the usual chocolate fingers, they are also very moreish! Would recommend for everyone!"

A second customer said: "Love dark chocolate so why wouldn't I love these, but once I start the pack I can't stop haha."

The Cadbury factory headquarters in Bournville, Birmingham.
The Cadbury factory headquarters in Bournville, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

When Cadbury first revealed the Bournville fingers it became clear vegans could eat them as the treat doesn't contain any dairy.

However, last year, milk was added to the ingredients list as a potential allergen.

On Reddit, one customer wrote: "I haven't eaten them since they added milk to the ingredients list. Even if the recipe never changed, if the cross contamination is bad enough milk needs listing as an ingredient then for me it's not vegan.

"But I am gutted because I absolutely loved them!

"I have never bought the Cadbury's Plant bar because I don't want to reward them for what they've done to Bournville... but if they made chocolate fingers with the plant bar I would totally buy those!"

