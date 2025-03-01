Campaigners warn of 'further misery' as train fares set to rise by 4.6%, busting inflation for only second time in 12 years

Rail passengers face a steep rise in rail fares from tomorrow, March 2nd. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Campaigners have warned of 'further misery' as train fares in England and Wales will rise by 4.6% from Sunday, despite record low reliability of services.

Railcards are also becoming more expensive with an increase of around 17%, as rail fares will rise above inflation for the second time in 12 years.

Public transport campaigners warned the fares increase will "pile further misery on hard-pressed households" as many commuters will have to pay hundreds of pounds more per year for travel.

The last time fares increase above inflation was in 2021, when the rail industry suffered a huge drop in passenger revenues during the pandemic.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander acknowledged that "passengers are frustrated".

The UK Government set the cap of 4.6% for England's increases in regulated fares, such as season tickets on most commuter journeys, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance routes, and flexible tickets for travel around major cities.

This will add around £187 to the cost of an annual season ticket from Woking to London, with a York to Leeds 12-month pass becoming approximately £133 more expensive.

Rush hour commuters wait for the next train arrival information at Waterloo railway station in London. Picture: Alamy

Operators set rises in unregulated fares, although these are also likely to rise by around 4.6% as their finances are closely controlled by governments.

The Welsh Government matched the Westminster administration's cap on rises in regulated fares while Transport for Wales is applying various increases to its unregulated fares.

Transport for London will increase Tube and rail fares in the capital by 4.6% from Sunday but bus and tram fares will be frozen.

Railcards in Britain - excluding those specifically for disabled passengers - also become more expensive for the first time since 2013 from Sunday.

The price of a three-year card rises from £70 to £80, while a one-year card increases from £30 to £35.

Ms Alexander said: "I understand that passengers are frustrated rail fares keep rising despite unacceptable levels of delays and cancellations, which is why this Government made sure this was the lowest increase in three years, and below the growth in average earnings.

"We inherited a railway that was not fit for purpose, and I know it will take time for trust to be restored, with trains turning up on time, when and where they're needed."

Train reliability at record low as more than one in 25 services are axed

She added her "number one priority" is getting the railways "back to a place where people can rely on them", through bringing operators into public ownership and creating new public sector body Great British Railways to oversee train operation and rail infrastructure.

Michael Solomon Williams, of lobby group Campaign for Better Transport, said: "With food and energy costs going up, today's rail fare rise will pile further misery on hard-pressed households.

"Cost is the number one barrier to getting more people travelling by rail, so the Government must address the rising cost of train travel as part of its forthcoming rail reforms."

He warned that support for a publicly owned railway "all but vanishes if fares were to continue to increase".

Alex Robertson, chief executive of watchdog Transport Focus, said: "Our research shows there is a clear mismatch between ticket prices and the service people receive. This needs to change."

He admitted a "difficult balance" must be struck between funding the railways through taxes and fares, but passengers "rightly expect... to see improvements for the money they have paid".

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents operators, said: "The money people pay for their train tickets keeps services running and helps to fund important improvements.

"Sometimes the reliability of these services falls below expectations, and we are determined to fix that."

Recent PA news agency analysis of data from the rail regulator found reliability on Britain's railways has reached a record low with the equivalent of more than one in 25 services cancelled in the year to February 1.

Several operators are suffering from industrial disputes and staffing shortages which is resulting in poor performance.

The Scottish Government will increase all ScotRail fares by 3.8% from April 1.