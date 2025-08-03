Peaceful pink protest by mums descends into violence as thugs hijack event outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel

3 August 2025, 21:13

A peaceful protest held by mothers wearing pink descended into violence after masked thugs hijacked the gathering taking place outside a migrant hotel in Canary Wharf.
Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A peaceful protest held by mothers wearing pink descended into violence after masked thugs hijacked the gathering taking place outside a suspected migrant hotel in Canary Wharf.

The peaceful protest group, comprised of women and children, gathered outside the Britannia International Hotel, located at the heart of east London's financial district on Sunday.

The hotel, which is being used to house asylum seekers, saw the protest swarmed by up to 30 men wearing balaclavas chanting "Keir Starmer's a w*****".

The group of held up England flags and wore pink clothing to raise awareness of how women and young people are affected by the migrant crisis before they were beset by hooligans.

The hoodlums caused a huge bang as they set off smoke bombs.

People during a protest near the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London where asylum seekers are planned to be housed. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.
Picture: Alamy
Police officers during a protest near the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London where asylum seekers are planned to be housed. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.
Picture: Alamy

The situation looked poised to escalate after the group then tried to charge the security fence surrounding the hotel, before being caught by police and arrested.

On the disruption, local mother Kim told MailOnline: "It is disgraceful. It completely upset the atmosphere. I don't want to see that and I don't want my kids to see.

LBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.

This is the latest incident at the Britannia after protests erupted outside the hotel on July 23.

Images posted on social media showed dozens of protestors standing outside the Britannia holding signs reading “stop the boats".

Canary Wharf, Britannia International Hotel, London, UK. 3rd Aug 2025. Migrants and asylum seekers protest at the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf. Credit: Matthew Chattle/Alamy Live News
Picture: Alamy

The protests broke out around the £81-a-night hotel when false rumours circulated about asylum seekers from Epping being moved to Canary Wharf following protests led to the closure of the Bell Hotel in Essex.

It later emerged that the four-star hotel was instead being prepped to house asylum seekers for the first time.

During the protest over a week ago, small clashes between police and anti-migrant protestors were posted online, with some throwing eggs.

Chants of “paedophile protectors” were levelled at police by the anti-migrant protestors as they arrived at the hotel.

A Met spokesperson said: "Officers were in attendance at a protest outside a hotel in Canary Wharf.

"No arrests were made. Officers remain in the area to deal with any incidents."

