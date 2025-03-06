Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter says charity nearly ‘derailed’ family - but ‘nothing dishonest’ happened

Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore and her husband Colin Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The daughter of NHS hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has told of her regrets of setting up a charity in his name.

Hannah Ingram-Moore said the decision almost ‘derailed’ the family and described it as her ‘deepest regret’.

Captain Tom became a household name during the pandemic, raising millions for the NHS by walking around his garden.

Mrs Ingram-Moore and her husband became directors of the Captain Tom Foundation, but a subsequent inquiry found they benefitted personally from the charity.

Mrs Ingram-Moore said: SIt didn't need to be set up as a charity, we could have continued that legacy without it, because what it's done is all but completely derailed our lives.

"It was set up with my father's name and that is our deepest regret."

NHS hero Captain Tom raised a stunning £38.9 million for NHS Charities together, walking 100 laps of his garden in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the BBC, she denied the findings from investigators that she and her husband “displayed a "pattern of behaviour" in which they benefited personally, and the public would "understandably feel misled".

She said: “We gracefully bowed out and said we'll have to accept what they say, even though we know it not to be true and get on with our lives," she said.

The Charity Commission said the family refused to donate any of the £1.47m received for three Captain Sir Tom books, despite assurances some of it would go to the charity.

"There is nothing dishonest about what happened," she said.

"The book said it would support the launch [of the foundation] and it did. There was never a specific amount of money required.

"I'm sorry they feel misled, I genuinely am, but there was never any intent to mislead. If there was any misleading it wasn't our doing."

She went on to accuse the Charity Commission of trying to ‘reverse engineer’ the situation because ‘they want us to be guilty of something’.

It emerged earlier this week that Mrs Ingram-Moore is planning to release a second book -despite being found to have used the proceeds of her father’s charitable work for personal gain.

She is reportedly set to release a book titled ‘Grief: Public Face, Private Loss’, according to a report in the Sun.