Captain Tom's daughter launches TikTok rebrand as ‘resilience coach’ one year after charity controversy

16 July 2025, 15:15

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore
Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Captain Tom’s daughter has joined TikTok in an audacious attempt to rebrand herself as a “resilience coach” just one year after being found to have pocketed £1million from the beloved veteran’s charity.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 54, has taken to the video-sharing app to post videos titled “Moore moments”.

But the disgraced charity boss has come under fire for the rebrand, with users accusing her of having “absolutely no shame.”

In one video, she says: “The last few years have tested me. The criticism, the judgement, the noise, but here is what I have learnt.

Hannah Ingram-Moore
Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: TikTok

“Self-doubt gets louder when you're under pressure. Confidence that comes from keeping going quietly, consistently, even when people doubt you.

“You don't have to prove them wrong, you just have to believe in yourself and trust your truth.”

It’s safe to say TikTok users were unimpressed at her attempts to rebrand, with one user writing: “Waiting for you to stop trying to connect to the general public.

“You are tone deaf to the voices of the country who feel you let them down.”

Another said: “Sounds like you have convinced yourself of your version of the ‘truth’.”

Captain Tom and his family rose to prominence during lockdown after the pensioner began his mission to complete 100 laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday.

He raised almost £39million for NHS charities as a result of his walking endeavours, with Captain Tom later knighted by the Queen in July 2020.

That same year, the Captain's memoir, Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day, was published, with funds going to the charitable foundation established in my veteran's name.

However, it was later discovered that his daughter kept £800,000 in funds generated from book sales.

Ms Ingram-Moore faced heavy criticism in the media and online for her handling of the charity and for the spa building - in contrast to the adulation given to her father, who raised millions for NHS charities in lockdown before his death.

