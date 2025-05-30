Captain Tom's daughter and her husband pay themselves double previous year's earnings - as firm £117,000 in the red

File photo dated 11/8/2021 of Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore during the official opening of a new garden at the Helen and Douglas House children's hospice in Oxford. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The daughter of lockdown hero Sir Tom Moore and her husband paid themselves double what they received the previous year from the family firm - despite it being £117,000 in the red.

According to Companies House, Hannah Ingram-Moore, 54, and her husband Colin, 68, took home £59,323 from their company the Maytrix Group Limited in 2024.

The figure marks a dramatic rise in take-home pay from the previous year, which saw the pair take home £30,523.

During the same period, Maytrix Group Limited, registered as a management consultancy, went from £5,385 in the black to £117,880 in the red.

It is not known whether the money has yet been paid out, given the debts against the company.

It comes weeks after Captain Tom Moore's daughter told LBC that the spa building she built and was forced to tear down was really just a "large hot tub".

Captain Tom and his family rose to prominence during lockdown after the pensioner began his mission to complete 100 laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday.

Captain Tom Moore's daughter speaks to Tom Swarbrick

He raised almost £39million for NHS charities as a result of his walking endeavours, with Captain Tom later knighted by the Queen in July 2020.

That same year, the Captain's memoir, Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day, was published, with funds going to the charitable foundation established in my veteran's name.

However, it was later discovered that his daughter kept £800,000 in funds generated from book sales.

Ms Ingram-Moore faced heavy criticism in the media and online for her handling of the charity and for the spa building - in contrast to the adulation given to her father, who raised millions for NHS charities in lockdown before his death.

Speaking with LBC's Tom Swarbrick in the wake of recent events, Hannah Ingram-Moore said that she had made mistakes in her handling of the legacy of her father, the NHS lockdown hero.

File photo dated 4/11/2021 of Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore and her husband Colin Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

However, she insisted that she never had "any intent to mislead or harm" in any of her actions.

Captain Tom became a household name during the pandemic, raising millions for the NHS by walking around his garden.

Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin became directors of the Captain Tom Foundation, but a subsequent inquiry found they benefitted personally from the charity.

They were subsequently banned from running charities for ten and eight years respectively.

The Charity Commission said the family refused to donate any of the £1.47m received for three Captain Sir Tom books, despite assurances some of it would go to the charity.

In a separate controversy, last February the Ingram-Moores were forced to demolish a spa building in the garden of their Bedfordshire home.