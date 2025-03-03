Captain Tom’s daughter to release another book despite probe finding last £1.5m deal didn't go to charity

Speaking for the first time since the charity stopped taking donations, Ms Ingram-Moore declared it is time to "move on" after her family's reputation was "demolished."

By Henry Moore

The daughter of Sir Captain Tom Moore is set to release a second book despite being found to have used the proceeds of her father’s charitable work for personal gain.

The World War Two veteran raised a stunning £38.9 million for NHS Charities together, walking 100 laps of his garden in 2020.

However, a subsequent investigation by the charity commission found inconsistencies relating to the accounts of the Captain Tom Foundation, which was set up in the veteran's honour following his death.

Captain Tom's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband, Colin, who ran the charity, were found to have used charity donations - including advances from the veteran's book deal, for their own benefit.

Now, Ms Ingram-Moore is reportedly set to release a book titled ‘Grief: Public Face, Private Loss’, according to a report by the Sun.

Read more: Company run by Captain Tom's daughter folds with just £149 in assets - despite last year's accounts totalling £336,300

Captain Tom raised £39 million for NHS Covid charities with his walks. Picture: Alamy

The move will undoubtedly spark controversy, given Ms Ingram-Moore netted £1.5million from a previous book deal - giving none of it to her father’s charity.

A source told the publication: “It appears to be another attempt to cash in.

“While the book does not use his name, it seems it will feature his death and give tips to the public on how to cope with grief.

“Hannah is totally shameless and still doesn’t think she has done much wrong.

“While most people would be lying low, instead she is releasing a self-help book.

“But it is quite telling that she is self-publishing – as no big publisher would go near her.”

This comes after Ms Ingram-Moore said her family’s reputation has been “demolished” by the investigation into her mismanagement of her father’s charity.

Speaking for the first time since the charity stopped taking donations, Ms Ingram-Moore declared it is time to “move on” after her family’s reputation was “demolished."

Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore and her husband Colin Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

"The reality is that this has been devastating on a personal level, emotionally, financially, to have a reputation that you build up over decades demolished so quickly,” she said

"That's exactly what's happened. I have my own business, but no one will touch my business now. Our lives have been devastated - financially we have been completely and utterly depleted."

Grants of £160,000 were given to four charities by the foundation during its first year of operations, with an additional £162,000 paid out in 'management costs' during the same period.

The charity's financial statements also show £16,097 was reimbursed to Club Nook Limited - a company run by Ms Ingram-Moore.

Ms Ingram-Moore believes it's time for her and her husband to “move on” from their scandal-hit ventures and begin anew.

"We will have to move in the end,” she told GB News

“There used to be seven people in this house, and now everyone's left. It's just my husband and me - it's time for us to move on.

"Not many people even begin to think that there might have been an impact on us, but here we sit, surrounded by the extraordinary things that were my father's, and this is where he lived 14 really, gloriously happy years.

"I want to be positive because I'm a naturally positive person, I don't want to look at life down a really dark lens, but it's hard to see the future in anything other than hard steps forward.

"People from 162 countries donated to that £38.9million, and they were not benefiting from the NHS. They were donating for my father, giving hope for my father, and giving them joy for something that he represented.

"How could we how could we undo that? He positively touched so many people's lives. Even now, with the devastation that's happened afterwards, I'd find it really difficult to say we wouldn't do it again."

She believes her father would think the way her family has been treated is “despicable.”

She concluded: “My father and he had a very strong opinion of right and wrong, and he would think how we've been treated was despicable. I can only be given the chance to tell what we know to be true, and allow people to make up their own minds."

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter collapses with just £149 in assets - despite last year's figure totalling £336,300. Picture: Alamy

This follows a damming 30-page report published by the Charity Commission in November, which found the Ingram-Moores benefited 'significantly' through their association with the high-profile Captain Tom Foundation.

