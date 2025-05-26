Several injured after car ploughs into celebrating fans during Liverpool victory parade as man arrested

Police and emergency personnel dealing with an incident after a car ploughed into fans celebrating Liverpool's Premier league triumph. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A man has been detained after a car ploughed into jubilant Liverpool supporters during the Premier League champions trophy parade.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Several people are understood to be injured following the shocking inclident which occurred just after 6pm on Water Street in the heart of Liverpool's city centre.

Thousands of fans had packed the city's streets to celebrate their team being crowned Premier League champions.

Later, police said a 53-year-old white British man from Merseyside had been arrested.

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. Picture: Alamy

Police cars, ambulances and fire trucks lined the surrounding streets, and they could be seen tending to those involved and controlling the crowd.

Multiple people were reportedly injured, with harrowing scenes captured by bystanders.

One person was seen being taken away on a stretcher, while another man was pictured leaning heavily on a police officer for support.

Liverpool Football Club said it was in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident.

In a statement, the club said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

"We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."

In a statement, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also said: "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected."

"I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident," the statement added. "I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate."

Car has ploughed into fans after the Liverpool parade. wtf 🤬 pic.twitter.com/wvOHH1oV30 — Mark (@MTheaugod) May 26, 2025

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.

He said: "It happened about 10 feet away from us. We were just in a crowd and we had no control over where we would be, because it was a very narrow street.

"The vehicle came to our right. It emerged from just right next to an ambulance, which was parked up. This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us.

"It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car."

Footage shows people being carried into ambulances on stretchers, or helped to walk by emergency workers.

Mr Rashid described how crowds began trying to smash the car windows, before being pushed back by police.

Read more: King Charles arrives in Canada as he prepares to become first monarch to open parliament in 70 years

Read more: Hamas 'agrees to US proposal for Gaza ceasefire' after Israeli strikes kill at least 54 in Gaza

We’re in town now working and there has been a serious incident involving a car and fans at the parade in Liverpool. Unsure exactly what yet but it looks very serious. Please ring loved ones. Hoping & Praying for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/LPRFywCYXC — Wild Truffle Catering (@wildtruffleuk) May 26, 2025

"But then he put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going," Mr Rashid continued.

"It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people.

"Then my daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground."

A man has now been arrested in connection with the incident, and emergency services have been tending to those injured.

Merseyside Police said: "We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre.

"We were contacted at just after 18:00 today, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street.

"The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene."

A later update added: "We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident near the Liver Building during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area."Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision."

"We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784."

The North West Ambulance Service said its crews are on the scene, responding to the incident in Liverpool city centre.

"We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services," the statement adds.

"Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible."