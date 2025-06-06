Drivers in London face weight-based car tax and larger parking fees

6 June 2025, 18:59

The London Assembly called on Sir Sadiq to ask the Treasury to amend vehicle excise duty to include a tax based on vehicle weight.
The London Assembly called on Sir Sadiq to ask the Treasury to amend vehicle excise duty to include a tax based on vehicle weight.

By Alice Padgett

Sir Sadiq Khan has been urged to seek higher taxes and parking fees for SUVs.

London Assembly Members agreed a motion calling on the mayor to take action because of fears that the increasing size of cars is damaging road surfaces, causing congestion and putting other road users at greater risk of death and serious injury.

It also wants the mayor to request that councils in the capital consider charging more for parking larger cars, and to call on the Department for Transport to introduce tighter limits on the size and bonnet height of passenger vehicles.

The motion was agreed by 14 votes in favour and eight votes against.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at SXSW London this week.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at SXSW London this week. Picture: Getty

SUVs have grown in popularity in recent years, with many drivers favouring their higher seating position.

They accounted for a third of all new car registrations in the UK last year, compared with just 12% a decade earlier.

SUVs are generally taller, wider and heavier than traditional cars, and less fuel-efficient.

The increase in the size of cars has been described as carspreading.

Labour London Assembly Member Elly Baker, who proposed the motion, said the capital's streets "weren't designed for larger vehicles like SUVs".

She went on: "Their greater size, weight, and higher bonnets put vulnerable road users at greater risk, reduce available parking spaces, and cause more wear and tear on our roads.

"It's time we took sensible steps to manage the impact of oversized cars and ensure our streets remain safe and accessible for everyone."

But AA president Edmund King insisted it is "up to Londoners to choose the type of vehicle that best fulfils their needs".

London Assembly Members listen to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan responding to questions during Mayor's Question Time at City Hall.
London Assembly Members listen to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan responding to questions during Mayor's Question Time at City Hall. Picture: Alamy

He added: "It is not really the role of the London Assembly to dictate what cars individuals should drive.

"Some larger families may well need bigger vehicles with more passenger seats, whereas a driver conducting most trips alone may well choose a city car.

"London's streets were developed around the horse and cart, so of course our infrastructure needs modernising to keep up with change."

A recent study found pedestrians and cyclists are 44% more likely to die if they are hit by an SUV or similar-sized vehicle rather than a traditional car.

The analysis produced by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Imperial College London stated that the figure rises to 82% for children.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: "The Mayor, Transport for London and borough partners are working to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on our roads, by expanding the cycle network, making road crossings and junctions safer, reducing speed limits on our roads, and making larger vehicles like HGVs and buses safer.

"This year the Mayor will be refreshing his vision zero action plan to restate his commitment to reducing road danger and responding to new and emerging risks on our roads."

