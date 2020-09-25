Cardiff and Swansea to face local lockdown from Sunday

Cardiff will face local lockdown from Sunday. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Cardiff and Swansea will be placed under local lockdown from Sunday, it has been confirmed.

The Welsh Government says a local lockdown will start in Llanelli at 18:00 tomorrow, and in Cardiff and Swansea on Sunday at 18:00 following a rise in Covid 19 cases.

Cardiff and Swansea are Wales' two biggest cities.

It will mean eight counties will be under lockdown, along with one town.

On Thursday, there were 25 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 39 in Cardiff and 41 in Swansea.

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said cases in Carmarthenshire had "overwhelmingly" been linked to Llanelli, with the vast majority of these bing linked so social gatherings with a lack of social distancing.

Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport are already under local lockdown rules in Wales and cannot leave their areas without a reasonable excuse.

The changes mean roughly 1.5 million people will be under local lockdown, a little under half the Welsh population.