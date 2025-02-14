Care home residents 'delighted' at male stripper visit

Anne Hodgson, 87, and Olwyn Smith, 82, with Dreamboy Max Hunter
Anne Hodgson, 87, and Olwyn Smith, 82, with Dreamboy Max Hunter. Picture: Popular Care/PA

Residents of a Middlesbrough care home were 'delighted' when a member of the Dreamboys male stripper group visited them.

Residents of a care home were delighted when a member of the Dreamboys male stripper group put on a show for them.

Max Hunter, who was a manager at a retirement village before he became a male stripper, put on a performance at Astune Rise care home in Eston, Middlesbrough.

And the elderly residents, who usually enjoy a Knit and Natter morning on Thursdays, loved it.

Home manager Caroline Bowstead said: "We were offered a Dreamboy to come and visit.

"I spoke to the gang here and the ladies said a resounding 'yes please'.

"I've never seen a reaction like it at any event we've done, and there's been a lot of them at Astune Rise.

"The laughter, the giggles, the tears - they've loved every minute of it.

I'm just not sure how we're going to top that, they've already asked him to come back next week for Knit and Natter."

Astune Rise care home in Eston, Middlesbrough.
Astune Rise care home in Eston, Middlesbrough. Picture: Google Maps

Dreamboy Hunter, who used to work with older people in St Helens, Merseyside, said: "It's been a pleasure to join the residents here.

"I used to run entertainment at retirement villages so it's an absolute privilege to be back in a care home again putting a smile on residents' faces."

Anne Hodgson, 87, said: "He has a nice body, nice and athletic and everything he did was lovely.

"Everybody was smiling and that's beautiful."

Betty Hughes added: "I loved his backside."

Alice Woods, Dreamboys managing director, said: "The ladies loved it, it was an incredible day.

"The reaction was absolutely wild, we had a bit of underwear thrown and a lot of laughs.

"Max did us proud and the ladies absolutely loved him."

