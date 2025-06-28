Carrie Johnson opens up about 'brutal week' after being admitted to hospital with severe dehydration

28 June 2025, 15:03

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Carrie Johnson, wife of former prime minister Boris Johnson, has urged mothers to make sure they eat and drink properly while breastfeeding after being admitted to hospital with severe dehydration.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mrs Johnson, 37, whose fourth child with the former Tory leader was born on May 21 broke her silence on Saturday after a short stay in hospital, telling followers it was “not on my postpartum bingo card”.

Taking to Instagram, Mrs Johnson shared a snap of herself cradling baby Poppy Eliza Josephine.

It comes as Britain is expected to experience another heatwave this weekend when temperatures could top 30C, with an amber heat health alert issued.

Mrs Johnson wrote: “Being hospitalised for two nights for severe dehydration was not on my postpartum bingo card.”

Carrie Johnson shared the warning on Instagram
Carrie Johnson shared the warning on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She urged “breastfeeding mums” to make sure they eat and drink enough, “especially if your babe is clusterfeeding”.

Mrs Johnson thanked everyone who has helped them get through a “brutal” week.

She added: “This week has honestly been brutal. “Mastitis (me), reflux (her), dehydration (me). What a pair we are!

“But thank you for all the kind messages, especially all the brilliant advice on reflux. Really appreciate it and made me feel way less alone going thru it all.

“And as ever, thanks to our amazing NHS.”

Advice on the NHS website tells new mothers to drink plenty of fluids and to have a drink beside them as they settle down to breastfeed. Water, lower fat milks, lower sugar or sugar-free drinks are all good choices.

Mrs Johnson’s warning comes as temperatures are set to hit 36C early this week, in the second heatwave to descend on Britain this month.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat alert with temperatures potentially getting as high as 36C on Monday before dropping to 31C on Tuesday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jessie J posted from hospital on Tuesday as she recovered from her mastectomy

Jessie J clarifies she is not cancer free after 'misunderstanding' over Instagram post

The flavoured ice lollies are popular treats for children

'Do Not Eat': Popular ice lollies recalled by major supermarkets

Josh van der Flier of the Lions runs the ball during the Super Rugby Tour Match between the Western Force and the British and Irish Lions.

British and Irish Lions smash Western Force but Tomos Williams suffers injury

Anne Potter was last seen leaving her Jersey home in October 2024

Remains of missing Jersey woman found on beach 140 miles from where she vanished

Archbishop of Wales Andrew John with The Cross of Wales ahead of a blessing service at Holy Trinity Church in north Wales in 2023

Archbishop of Wales retires after report reveals Bangor cathedral failings

The American journalist and helicopter pilot posted a photo with her new husband, world's third-richest man Jeff Bezos

Bezos' bride Lauren Sanchez shares first picture with new husband after star-studded ceremony

World News

See more World News

State Funeral Held In Tehran For Military Commanders Killed By Israel

Crowds chant 'death to America' as thousands line streets of Tehran for funeral of officials killed by Israel

1 hour ago

Residents gather after the Israeli army targets a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 27, 2025.

Israeli strikes kill at least 60 people in Gaza as Qatar hopes Iran ceasefire could pave way for peace

3 hours ago

President Donald Trump speaks to the media on Friday in the briefing room of the White House in Washington.

Trump says he would 'absolutely' consider bombing Iran again

8 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News