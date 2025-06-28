Carrie Johnson opens up about 'brutal week' after being admitted to hospital with severe dehydration

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Carrie Johnson, wife of former prime minister Boris Johnson, has urged mothers to make sure they eat and drink properly while breastfeeding after being admitted to hospital with severe dehydration.

Mrs Johnson, 37, whose fourth child with the former Tory leader was born on May 21 broke her silence on Saturday after a short stay in hospital, telling followers it was “not on my postpartum bingo card”.

Taking to Instagram, Mrs Johnson shared a snap of herself cradling baby Poppy Eliza Josephine.

It comes as Britain is expected to experience another heatwave this weekend when temperatures could top 30C, with an amber heat health alert issued.

Mrs Johnson wrote: “Being hospitalised for two nights for severe dehydration was not on my postpartum bingo card.”

Carrie Johnson shared the warning on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She urged “breastfeeding mums” to make sure they eat and drink enough, “especially if your babe is clusterfeeding”.

Mrs Johnson thanked everyone who has helped them get through a “brutal” week.

She added: “This week has honestly been brutal. “Mastitis (me), reflux (her), dehydration (me). What a pair we are!

“But thank you for all the kind messages, especially all the brilliant advice on reflux. Really appreciate it and made me feel way less alone going thru it all.

“And as ever, thanks to our amazing NHS.”

Advice on the NHS website tells new mothers to drink plenty of fluids and to have a drink beside them as they settle down to breastfeed. Water, lower fat milks, lower sugar or sugar-free drinks are all good choices.

Mrs Johnson’s warning comes as temperatures are set to hit 36C early this week, in the second heatwave to descend on Britain this month.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat alert with temperatures potentially getting as high as 36C on Monday before dropping to 31C on Tuesday.