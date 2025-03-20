Cat cafes should be 'phased out' amid welfare concerns, says RSPCA

20 March 2025, 06:40 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 06:42

The RSPCA has called for cat cafes to be "phased out"
The RSPCA has called for cat cafes to be "phased out". Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The RSPCA has called for cat cafes to be “phased out” amid concerns over animal welfare.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cat cafes have seen a boom in popularity in recent years, allowing customers to come in, interact with the furry felines and sometimes even adopt them.

However, the RSPCA and Cats Protection said the cafes should not be operating because it was "almost impossible" to meet the welfare needs of cats in this environment, where they were likely to be stressed by enforced proximity to other felines and strangers stroking them.

Cats may become distressed with no way to hide or escape and may even become aggressive as they compete with other animals for food and resources.

Read more: Tour de France to return to UK in 2027 with Scotland to host historic dual Grand Departs

Cute cat lying about on a pale sofa
Cute cat lying about on a pale sofa. Picture: Alamy

Some cafes left their cats overnight in "incredibly small" pens, which also restricted their natural behaviour, while some were inside shopping centres leaving the animals unlikely to see daylight or breathe fresh air.

There are currently more than 30 cat cafes licensed in England, with 44% of those licences granted in the last financial year, according to a recent freedom of information request to all councils in England and Wales by the charities.

However, they believe that many more cat cafes are operating without oversight or regulation because of unclear legislation.

RSPCA cat welfare expert Alice Potter said: "We adore cats and so we understand the appeal of cat cafes.

"However, whilst cats, cake and coffee might be a happy combination for people, for the cats living 24/7 in these cafes it's likely to be a very different story.

"We don't believe these environments can consistently provide cats with a good quality of life and are hugely concerned that many cats will be unhappy as a result.

"Having descended from solitary, territorial, roaming wildcats, they are likely to find the enforced proximity to other felines as well as unfamiliar visitors wishing to stroke them extremely stressful.

"Generally cats are not sociable and many felines often prefer to live without other cats, or prefer to form social groups with their relations.

Cat at Java Whiskers Kitten Lounge in Marylebone, London, England
Cat at Java Whiskers Kitten Lounge in Marylebone, London, England. Picture: Alamy

"Sharing an enclosed space and resources with a number of unrelated cats can lead to a range of negative feelings and emotions resulting in aggression and behavioural issues, and it isn't always easy to identify whether a cat's welfare is compromised as the signs can often be very subtle, easily missed or misinterpreted.

"But we fear this could be widespread in cat cafes, however well-meaning these places may be."

Currently, no specific licence exists for cat cafes, with owners usually being judged under regulations concerned with the keeping or training of animals for exhibition.

With that in mind, the charities are calling on the government to prevent any new licenses being granted to cat cafes and ultimately phase them out.

Ms Potter said: "Cats in cat cafes are essentially being used for entertainment - and are often licensed as such - so we are concerned that they are paying the price for this by having a poor quality of life."

Cats could be banned from certain areas at certain times.
Cats could be banned from certain areas at certain times. Picture: Getty

Daniel Warren-Cummings, central behaviour officer for Cats Protection, said: "Cats are simply not built to share space with a high number of other cats and it only happens because humans force the matter.

"Although many cat cafe owners start their enterprise out of a desire to help unwanted cats, they will ultimately commit themselves to having high numbers of cats to meet consumer demand, which makes it difficult to run these businesses in a way that truly protects cat welfare.

"Stress severely impacts a cat's physical and emotional wellbeing but unfortunately cats are very stoic when they are stressed and hide the signs.

"For example, some cats adopt a strategy of feigning sleep when they are stressed, leading consumers to mistakenly assume they are simply resting."

Lauren Pears, the owner of Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in Bethnal Green, east London, which opened in 2014, said: "I believe it is appropriate that the RSPCA and Cats Protection raise concerns, but I don't agree that cat cafes should be phased out entirely.

"They should be monitored and nationwide welfare standards should be set and upheld.

"Cat cafes can be run with care and responsibility at the forefront.

"Some things I would look for in a reputable cat cafe include age limits, restrictions on capacity and dedicated cat care staff.

"I welcome regulation and scrutiny of the industry."

Ms Pears added: "Cat cafes seem like fun businesses to run, but should be taken seriously.

"Observing how the industry has grown over the years, I feel that entrepreneurs wishing to open a cat cafe should be required to hold or acquire animal husbandry qualifications in order to open a business like this to ensure they understand the welfare implications of their decisions."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Young boys are being targeted in sextortion plots

British teenage boys targeted by Nigerian crime gangs in 'sextortion' plots

The visit came ahead of peacekeeping talks on Ukraine

PM makes rare visit to top-secret nuclear submarine as UK to host landmark peacekeeping talks on Ukraine
West Midlands Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigate a fatal collision between a police car and a pedestrian.

Man killed in horror collision with police car responding to 999 call in Birmingham

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves hosts a roundtable with the defence sector at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, England, Friday Feb. 28, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)

Rachel Reeves to choose spending cuts over tax rises in spring statement

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants - as Cleverly warns Putin will 'play off' President's 'urgency' for deal

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants amid fears Putin will 'play off' his 'urgency' for peace deal
Woman who duped boyfriend into believing she was pregnant with twins using fake baby bump jailed

Woman who duped boyfriend into believing she was pregnant with twins using fake baby bump jailed

World News

See more World News

Nice, France. 29th Mar, 2022. Emmanuel Macron's presidential election 2022 leaflet seen in Nice. The first round of the French Presidential Election 2022 will take place on Sunday 10th April 2022.

Concerns grow as France issues ‘survival manual’ to prepare citizens for invasion

9 hours ago

Washington, United States. 24 February, 2025. U.S President Donald Trump, right, walks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, following bilateral discussions at the White House, February 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Diplomatic row erupts after French researcher expelled from US for expressing 'a personal opinion' on Trump

10 hours ago

British Airways Boeing 777-300ER on a sunny day landing at Singapore Changi Airport

BA crew member 'detained in Singapore' after 'raping stewardess colleague on night out during stopover'

13 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News