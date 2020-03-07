Cat returned to joyful owner after living on the streets for 11 years

Missy escaped from her owner's car in 2009. Picture: Little Haven Rescue

A woman has told of her joy after her missing cat was returned to her after living on the streets for eleven years.

Missy escaped from Eve McDonnell’s car in Five Ways in Birmingham on April 23, 2009. The cat had been seen living among piles of rubbish and was taken to a rescue centre by concerned residents.

The cat was found to have a microchip and the 17-year-old moggie was returned to her overjoyed owner.

"I never stopped thinking about her. You just don't forget your pets - they are irreplaceable," said Ms McDonnell.

Missy ran out of Eve’s car as she stopped to pick up some milk.

The cat had been spotted on a driveway near the home of Ali Shah and his mother Salma.

Ali built a small wooden shed for the cat to sleep in in cold weather.

They took the cat to Little Haven Rescue in Sutton Coldfield.

"She's had a rough time, but she's still my cat," Ms McDonnell said.

"I can't believe she's alive, I never stopped thinking about her."

Little Haven Rescue wrote on Facebook: “Missy was in LHR for seven days before returning to her owner.

"This was mainly due to the poor condition and health of cat. She needed to be build up and have the best chance of recovery. Recovery fluids were given and little and often feeding.

"Thank you to Ali and his mum for raising initial concern for her welfare, after witnessing Missy sleeping rough in leaves and amongst the rubbish, out in all weathers.

"Without them Missy would still be on the streets."