CCTV image shows pensioner in final moments before fatal attack in Islington - as three teen girls charged

Fredi Rivero. Picture: Met police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have released a CCTV image showing the final moments of a pensioner who was fatally attacked in Islington.

Fredi Rivero, 75, was attacked on Seven Sisters Road at around 11.35pm on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene, which was close to the junction of Holloway Road, following reports of Mr Rivero being located with serious injuries.

The 75-year-old was taken to hospital where he died on Friday, police said. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Three teenage girls, aged 14, 16 and 17 have been charged with manslaughter in connection with Mr Rivero's death.

The girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on Monday, where they were accused of surrounding Mr Rivero, before punching, kicking and pushing him.

A CCTV image has now been released by police, showing what the pensioner was last seen wearing.

CCTV images show pensioner Mr Rivero before he was attacked. Picture: Met Police

Detective Inspector Devan Taylor from Specialist Crime North said: "Fredi Rivero was a much loved father, whose family are devastated by his death. I also know his death has also shocked this tight-knit community.

"Three girls have been charged in connection with this investigation and we continue at pace with our enquiries.

"If you remember seeing Fredi or have any information which could support with the investigation, please contact us."

Anyone with information is urged to submit it via the Met's Major Incident Public Portal or call police on 101 with the reference CAD8184/27 Feb.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.