Celebrity osteopath caught in decade-long voyeurism and upskirting scandal

Torben Hersborg (l) pictured with his childhood friend, actor Mads Mikkelsen, Central London Osteopathy. Picture: Torben Hersborg (l) pictured with his childhood friend, actor Mads Mikkelsen, Central London Osteopathy

By Alice Brooker

A high-profile doctor has been found to have secretly filmed people in a ten-year campaign of voyeurism and upskirting.

London-based osteopath Torben Hersborg is facing years in prison after admitting to secretly spying on patients more than 2,000 times in ten years.

Hersborg, 63, was found to have boasted of being trusted by Olympians and enjoyed a roster of celebrity clients.

He was first arrested and charged in December last year after being caught using a camera and telescope to record female university students as they got undressed.

He was found crawling around in a car while peering out the window at the student halls.

Hersborg founded the Central London Osteopathy and Sports Injury Clinic. Picture: Alamy

Hersborg admitted voyeurism on three separate occasions when his car had been seen loitering near the scene.

He agreed to assist detectives, granting access to electronic devices seized from his vehicle and east London family home.

Detectives then uncovered a mass of videos and images which showed he had been upskirting women and secretly recording people in private in offences which dated back to 2012.

Hersborg pled guilty to a further five charges of voyeurism at Snaresbrook crown court on Thursday, appearing via video link from HMP Pentonville.

Caroline Wozniacki was among Torben Hersborg’s celebrity clients. Picture: Alamy

The charges covered at least 2,117 incidents between March 2012 and November last year.

Most of the charges related to him “recording a person doing a private act”, and Hersborg also admitted at least 86 incidents of upskirting between November 2019 and August last year.

When the charges were first brought, it was revealed Hersborg was accused of spying on clients at the Central London Osteopathy and Sports Clinic in Old Street, central London, where he was the director.

He also faced allegations of recording victims “on beaches, footpaths, roads and bus stops”, and also targeted students at their halls of residence in King’s Cross.

Hersborg is reportedly a friend of actor Mads Mikkelsen. Picture: Alamy

Hersborg, a childhood friend of actor Mads Mikkelsen, has been working as an osteopath since the 1990s.

His website also boasted of being “trusted by Olympic champions”, and his social media feed featured a number of celebrities including musicians Ronnie Wood and Beverley Knight.

The Standard reported that Hersborg also had a past conviction for upskirting from 1995 which did not go on to impact his career. At the time, when caught, Hersborg said he “did not see anything wrong” with his activities.

In January this year, the General Osteopathic Council issued a statement saying Hersborg is now facing fitness to practice proceedings and has been suspended.

The regulator said Hersborg’s 1995 conviction was known about when he joined the professional register, and it said no complaints had been made against him until his arrest in late 2024.