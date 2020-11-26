Exclusive

Chancellor tells LBC England awaits details on Covid tiers like 'Netflix series'

26 November 2020, 08:57

By Kate Buck

Rishi Sunak has told LBC people in England are waiting to hear what tier of Covid restrictions they will be in like it's a "Netflix box series".

The country is awaiting the government's announcement on what level of restrictions they will be living under when the national lockdown ends on 2 December.

It is is expected hardly any of the country will be able to enjoy Tier 1 - the lowest level of the three tiers.

Speaking with LBC's Nick Ferrari, the Chancellor said he could not yet confirm which areas would be in what tiers, and that the Cabinet would be meeting later today to finalise those choices.

Read more: England's post-lockdown tiers to be revealed - but hardly anywhere will be in Tier 1

"I know everyone's hanging like it's a Netflix box series when you go straight to the next one, we're all there," he said.

Rishi Sunak spoke with Nick Ferrari this morning
Rishi Sunak spoke with Nick Ferrari this morning. Picture: PA

Mr Sunak did then go on to promise that no matter what tier each area is in, people would see a "tangible difference" to the last four weeks of lockdown.

He said: "I know it's difficult, I appreciate people's frustration. I'm grateful for everyone putting up with this, it's important to help us get through.

"It will be better than the last four weeks, I can assure people they will see a tangible difference, whatever tier they are in."

Watch the full exchange with Nick in the video above.

