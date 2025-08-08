'Authorities alerted!' Charity rowing crew mistaken for ‘illegal migrants’ by Rupert Lowe

The boat was spotted off the coast of Great Yarmouth, miles away from usual migrant crossing points on the south coast. Picture: Rupert Lowe/Instagram

By Asher McShane

Former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe said he contacted the authorities after he suspected a dinghy off the coast of Great Yarmouth was carrying migrants.

Mr Lowe, who is now sitting as an Independent after a row with party leader Nigel Farage, posted a video last night showing a boat near some wind turbines off the Norfolk coast.

He posted: “Dinghies coming into Great Yarmouth, RIGHT NOW.

“Authorities alerted, and I am urgently chasing. If these are illegal migrants, I will be using every tool at my disposal to ensure these individuals are deported.

“Enough is enough. Britain needs mass deportations. NOW.”

The boat was in fact crewed by ROW4MND, a team of four who are attempting to row from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for motor neurone disease.

The crew - Matthew Parker, Mike Bates, Aaron Kneebone and Liz Wardley were contacted by the Coast Guard who asked them if they could see any migrant dinghies nearby.

Mr Bates said he realised the Coast Guard were in fact asking about them - before noticing people on the shoreline staring at them.

(left to right) Liz Wardley, Mike Bates, Aaron Kneebone and Matthew Parker, before they left Cornwall for Scotland. Picture: ROW4MND/PA

The group are raising money for motor neurone disease. Picture: row4mnd/Instagram

They were later contacted again by the Coast Guard who wanted to ‘send a lifeboat to check out who we were.’

While on board, a friend forwarded Mr Lowe’s social media post. Mr Bates said: “We found it hilarious.”

“The best comment was the one asking where the Royal Navy were when you need them. I’m a former Royal Marine, so the Royal Navy were on the boat.”

ROW4MND are aiming to raise millions for motor neurone disease, saying: “We’re rowing to find a cure.

“Maybe Rupert will give us a donation.”

Mr Lowe’s was suspensed from Reform UK after allegations of workplace bullying and verbal threats against party chairman Zia Yusuf. Picture: Alamy

They went on to post online: "Thankfully the police and coastguard consist of predominantly adult land mammals, complete with working brain cells, and so immediately realised the lunacy of illegal migrants choosing to invade the country using a £75,000 cutting edge ocean rowing boat.

"Rupert Lowe if you're reading this. We're disappointed in your conduct, we're disappointed that you wasted so much of the police and coastguard's time, but we forgive you."

One person commented online: “We are under attack.”

A reply came: “It’s a charity rowing boat. I think you’ll be OK!”

The group posted in the comments: “Dear Rupert and Disciples. This is a British charity row aiming to raise £57 million for Motor Neurone Disease. We're sure this is an honest mistake, and will look forward to your donation.”

Mr Lowe posted this morning: "Good news. False alarm! The unknown vessel was charity rowers, thank goodness.

"As a well done to the crew, I'll donate £1,000 to their charity - raising money for MND.

"Keep going, and watch out for any real illegal migrants!

"We received a huge number of urgent complaints from constituents - I make no apologies over being vigilant for my constituents. It is a national crisis.

"No mass deportations for the charity rowers, but we definitely need it for the illegal migrants!"