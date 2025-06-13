Chef awarded £20,000 after boss threatened to have him deported

13 June 2025, 10:54 | Updated: 13 June 2025, 10:57

Cesar Perez Vargas is of Mexican origin.
Perez Vargas has won £20,000 in damages after his boss ranted that ‘Mexicans were not reliable people’. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Brooker

A chef at a gastropub in Berkshire will be given £20,000 in damages after a restaurateur threatened to "call the Home Office" and send him "back" to Mexico.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Francis Rockcliff, owner of the Pot Kiln gastropub in Thatcham, Berkshire, has been ordered to pay more than £20,000 in damages in the outcome of an employment tribunal.

Rockcliff, 73, was found to have launched a social media tirade against people who worked in high-end restaurants.

His comments were said to be prompted by the walk-out of the pub's head chef, Cesar Omar Perez Vargas, who led the workplace after claiming he had been given an "unreasonable" number of orders.

This led to a "heated" row between Vargas and Rockcliff, seeing Rockcliff allegedly threaten to "send" Perez Vargas "back to the country" he "belongs".

Perez Vargas then went on to quit the gastropub and sue the venue.

Read more: Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400m defamation lawsuit against former co-star Blake Lively

Read more: Chinese restaurant chef uses CCTV to prove 'nonsense' reviews wrong

The Potkiln pub and restaurant
The Potkiln pub and restaurant. Picture: Alamy

During the legal proceedings, the tribunal was told that the gastropub’s owner threatened to report Perez Vargas to the Home Office after saying that “Mexicans were not reliable”.

Rockcliff was also alleged to have said that he would tell officials that the chef, who had a husband, had sexually harassed male staff.

Rockcliff said his social media post had not been “directed” at the chef specifically, but the tribunal in Reading ruled that anyone who was aware of the issues between the pair would consider that the comment referred to Perez Vargas.

The judge upheld Perez Vargas’s complaints of unfair dismissal and race and sexual orientation harassment and awarded him more than £20,400 in compensation.

The chef had worked at the gastro pub since 2019, but its kitchen staff was halved from four to two in 2022, placing an "extra burden" on those remaining.

This came to a head on a Sunday in August, as Perez Vargas was expected to prepare food for 60 people and older the owner he could not "bear the pressure anymore".

This led to the two arguing on the street outside, with Rockcliff allegedly saying: “I knew that you Mexicans were not reliable people. I will call the Home Office and make sure that they send you back to the country that you belong. I will also tell them that you have been sexually harassing all the male staff.”

Rockcliff denied having made the comments and emphatically denied being racist.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Traffic flows on a temporary carriageway during widening of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road at Hirwaun in South Wales.

South Wales £2bn dual-carriageway finally opens after 23 years of roadworks

Sunjay Kapur during a Yes Bank Polo Event at Jaipur Polo Grounds on November 10, 2013 in New Delhi, India

Billionaire friend of Prince William collapses and dies after 'swallowing a bee' during polo match
Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz

Liverpool agree £116million British record transfer deal for German star Florian Wirtz

Primark is looking to move beyond fashion to start opening specific homeware shops

Primark: Fashion giant plans first England homeware shop

Cropped hand of laboratory technician holding blood sample for medical testing

World-first 'Trojan horse' blood cancer drug given green light for NHS

Rory McIlroy struggled during the first round of the US Open

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler struggle in brutal US Open opening round

World News

See more World News

Female passenger 'still shivering' after missing Air India flight by 'just 10 minutes' after getting stuck in traffic

Female passenger 'still shivering' after missing Air India flight by 'just 10 minutes' due to traffic

52 mins ago

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was visited by Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, in hospital in Ahmedabad

How sole survivor 'walked out' of Air India crash: 'Miracle of seat 11A' passenger describes how he made it out

2 hours ago

Two doctors and their three children snapped a heartbreaking final selfie onboard the doomed Air India plane

Doctor couple and their children took selfie to celebrate 'new beginnings' moments before disaster struck

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News