Houses destroyed after tractor pulling farm slurry smashes into street

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital. Picture: LBC

By Chris Chambers

Two houses in Chester have been destroyed after a tractor pulling a wagon full of farm slurry ploughed into them.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A51 at Vicars Cross Road in Chester at about 6.35am on Tuesday.

Extensive damage was caused to both semi-detached properties, near the junction of Pearl Lane, but the occupants were found safe and well.

Images of the crash show furniture strewn across front gardens, with the tractor lodged between the two houses.

Extensive damage was caused to both semi-detached properties. Picture: LBC

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: "Officers attended the scene and found that there had been a collision between a tractor and a Mercedes. The tractor had also collided with two houses.

"There are no reports of any serious injuries but the drivers of both vehicles have both been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital as a precautionary measure.

"The occupants of the houses have all been accounted for, and are all safe and well."

An investigation is under way.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area, with road closures expected to remain in place for several hours.