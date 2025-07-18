'I remember climbing out': Pupil opens up about horror Somerset coach crash as boy, 10, dead

18 July 2025, 15:21 | Updated: 19 July 2025, 09:19

People comfort each other as they look at the floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset2025.
One boy, aged just 10 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A schoolboy who survived a coach crash in Minehead, Somerset, has opened up about the fatal incident, which left another boy dead and dozens more injured.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed on Thursday night there had been a "number of casualties" after a 70-seater coach left the A396 near Wheddon Cross, close to Minehead, at around 3pm the same day.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to free passengers who were trapped inside the overturned bus, which had been taking pupils back to Minehead Middle School after a day out at Exmoor Zoo.

One child, aged just 10 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, while six more remain in hospital.

One child dead after coach crashes on way back from school trip

Opening up about the horror crash, Jayden, told the Sun: "I just remember climbing up the hill to get back on the road.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington said: "On behalf of the emergency services I would like to thank the 24 volunteers from Exmoor Search and Rescue who carried out first aid triage at the rest centre and have rope and search skills.

"I also pass on thanks to the staff of the Rest and Be Thankful pub at Wheddon Cross, which opened its doors as the rest centre.

"Of course, we also recognise the efforts of Minehead Middle School, for keeping parents and carers informed and providing support to the school community during what is a difficult and distressing time for them all."

Floral tributes are left outside Minehead Middle School on July 18, 2025 in Minehead, England
Floral tributes are left outside Minehead Middle School on July 18, 2025 in Minehead, England. Picture: Getty

Today, it emerged that an off-duty firefighter who was driving behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately.

Gavin Ellis of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said in a press conference on Thursday night: 'I'm grateful to the off-duty firefighter who was travelling behind the coach at the point of the collision who was able to start taking immediate [action] to start releasing those casualties from the bus."

Approximately 60 to 70 people were believed to be on board at the time of the collision, police said.

The majority of the passengers were safely taken off the bus and transported to a nearby rest centre.

A woman and two children look at floral tributes left outside Minehead
A woman and two children look at floral tributes left outside Minehead. Picture: Getty

The crash was declared a major incident and multiple emergency services were attendance, including three air ambulances, a HM Coastguard and a police helicopter, as well as fire and rescue crews and 10 police vehicles.

Fire crews and paramedics were seen working to free those who had been trapped inside the bus.

An off-duty firefighter, who was in a car behind the coach when it crashed, got to work freeing those who were trapped before the rescue teams arrived.

The A396 Cutcombe Hill is a winding rural road in the heart of Exmoor National Park.

The coach came off this remote road and slid at least 20ft down a bank, the fire service said.

Gavin Ellis, Chief Fire Officer for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We were mobilised to a major incident to a coach that had over turned onto its roof and slip approximately 20ft (6.1m) down an embankment."

Wayne Darch, Deputy Director of Operations for South West Ambulance Service, said 20 double-crewed ambulances had been sent to the scene, along with three air ambulances and other units.

Jayden, who was a passenger on the bus and was treated for a suspected broken collarbone, with his mum, Kim outside Minehead Middle Schoo
Jayden, who was a passenger on the bus and was treated for a suspected broken collarbone, with his mum, Kim outside Minehead Middle Schoo. Picture: Getty

