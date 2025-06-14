'Like a horror movie': One in 10 parents say children avoid school over 'filthy' toilets

14 June 2025, 02:43

A poll of 2,000 parents of school-aged children in the UK suggests around one in six (17%) parents rated the toilets at their child’s school as unclean.
A poll of 2,000 parents of school-aged children in the UK suggests around one in six (17%) parents rated the toilets at their child’s school as unclean. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

More than one in 10 parents said their children have asked to miss school because of concerns about school toilets, a survey has suggested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A poll of 2,000 parents of school-aged children in the UK suggests around one in six (17%) parents rated the toilets at their child’s school as unclean.

Nearly a third (31%) of families said they have raised concerns about the toilets with school staff, according to a survey for charity Parentkind.

One parent told the charity that the toilets were so dirty that their children “felt like they were stepping into a horror movie”, while another parent said their child had seen cockroaches in the school toilets.

The Censuswide poll suggests that 11% of parents said their child had missed school, or asked to stay at home, because of worries about the toilets at school.

The charity is calling on the Government to prioritise funds to improve “disgusting” school toilets as part of plans to improve the school estate.

It comes after the Chancellor announced around £2.3 billion per year for fixing “crumbling classrooms” and £2.4 billion per year to rebuild 500 schools.

Read more: CDC warns more education needed, as fat jabs send 25,000 Americans to hospital

Read more: Private schools, pupils and their parents lose historic High Court bid to stop Labour introducing VAT on school fees

Some surveyed parents suggested their children had wet themselves at school, or suffered constipation, because of avoiding the toilets at their school.

Jason Elsom, chief executive of Parentkind, called for Government funds set out in the spending review to be used to make school toilets “fit for use”.

He said: “With a million children facing humiliation because of the disgusting state of school toilets, we need to shine a light on the health and well-being of our children who are refusing to drink during the day to avoid going to the toilet and the millions of children suffering constipation because their school toilets are so dirty.

“Parents tell us that we need to set aside the cash to clean and upgrade school loos.

“Parents tell us their children have seen ‘cockroaches coming out of the floors’ and toilets ‘covered in poo and urine’.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Schools understand the vital importance of toilets being clean and in good order, work hard to ensure this is the case, and will be dismayed at the findings of this research.

“Many schools are struggling with old and outdated buildings which require a great deal of maintenance because of years of government underfunding, and this may play a role in the perceptions reflected by respondents.

“We urgently need improved investment in upgrading and modernising school buildings.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We’re investing in excellence everywhere for every child, which is why this government is dedicated to fixing the foundations by rebuilding crumbling school buildings.

“Despite inheriting a schools estate in disrepair, the government is creating safe learning environments through condition funding and ramping up the School Rebuilding Programme to give children growing up in our country the best start in life.

“We have increased overall capital budgets by over a billion pounds a year on average, the highest since 2010 – showing this government’s strong and unwavering commitment to the maintenance and renewal of the education estate.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

On Saturday evening, the annual silent walk will take place in west London to mark eight years since the blaze, followed by the reading of the names of the 72 dead, and speeches by campaigners.

Grenfell community gathers for final anniversary before tower demolition begins

Lord Victor Adebowale, chair of the NHS Confederation, who has slammed racial inequalities in the health service.

‘Black service, not NHS service’: Health leader condemns racial inequalities that failed mother
Kylie Minogue has cancelled a string of upcoming shows.

Kylie Minogue cancels string of upcoming shows as pop icon shares health update

Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber (left) and Dr Sanjoy Kumar, the father of Grace O'Malley Kumar during a memorial walk to lay flowers in Nottingham, to mark the second anniversary of their murders.

'Cover-ups' and 'mistruths' surrounding care of Nottingham attack killer, Barnaby Webber's mother claims
David Beckham has been awarded a knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours.

David Beckham receives knighthood as Strictly hosts and Luke Littler made MBEs in King's Birthday Honours
A protest against proposals for a new Chinese embassy will take place from 2pm at Royal Mint Court, near the capital’s financial district, while pro-Palestinian demonstrators are expected to gather in Parliament Square at the same time.

Demonstrators set to gather for multiple protests against Chinese Embassy and Gaza conflict in London on Saturday

World News

See more World News

he Prime Minister has said he has “grave concerns” about Iran’s nuclear programme as he backed Israel ’s right to self defence.

Keir Starmer voices 'grave concerns' over Iran’s nuclear programme in call with Donald Trump

7 hours ago

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Iranian missiles hospitalise scores of Israelis as Tel Aviv bombarded by waves of retaliatory strikes

7 hours ago

The Prime Minister has said he has “grave concerns” about Iran’s nuclear programme as he backed Israel ’s right to self defence

Starmer urges restraint as Israel strikes Iran again in escalating Middle East crisis

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News