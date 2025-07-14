Children will be taught how to combat misogyny and resist ‘incel culture’ in schools under new guidance

14 July 2025, 23:59

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (C) and his brother Tristan Tate (back R) speak to journalists after having been released from detention in Bucharest, Romania on March 12, 2024.
British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (C) and his brother Tristan Tate (back R) speak to journalists after having been released from detention in Bucharest, Romania on March 12, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Children will be taught how to combat misogyny and resist so-called incel culture under new guidance for schools published on Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The guidance on relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) focuses on helping boys find positive role models amid the increasing spread of sexist online content from "manosphere" influencers such as Andrew Tate.

It also stresses the need to avoid "stigmatising boys for being boys".

As well as lessons on so-called incel (involuntary celibate) culture, secondary schools will be required to provide young people with greater awareness of AI, deepfakes and links between pornography and misogyny.

The guidance comes as the Department for Education (DfE) warned that misogynistic attitudes had reached "epidemic scale" among young people, with 54% of those aged 11-19 saying they had witnessed misogynist comments.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "Before I was elected to Parliament, I managed a refuge for women and children fleeing domestic violence, so I have seen first-hand the devastating impact when we don't foster healthy attitudes from the youngest age.

Read more: MasterChef's John Torode reveals allegation of racist language amid inquiry Into Gregg Wallace complaints

Read more: Corbyn-Sultana party could draw level with Labour, new polling suggests

"I want our children to be equipped to defy the malign forces that exist online. Schools and parents alike have a vital role to play, helping children identify positive role models and resist the manipulation too often used online to groom impressionable young minds."

In its manifesto last year, Labour pledged to halve the rate of violence against women and girls in 10 years.

And earlier in 2025, Sir Keir Starmer praised the Netflix drama Adolescence for highlighting how misogyny had "taken on a different form" and said he wanted a discussion on what could be done to stop young boys "being dragged into this whirlpool of hatred and misogyny".

Margaret Mulholland, of the Association of School and College Leaders, welcomed the new guidance and its focus on finding positive male role models for boys, saying it was "important that we don't simply tell boys what is wrong".

The previous Conservative government proposed changing the guidance on RSHE in May last year, with then-prime minister Rishi Sunak expressing concern children were being exposed to "inappropriate" content.

The draft guidance, which was open to a nine-week consultation, proposed clear age limits on the teaching of certain topics to ensure children were not "exposed to too much too soon".

It said sex education should be taught no earlier than Year 5, when pupils are aged nine to 10, and that what is described as the "contested topic of gender identity" should not be taught at all.

The proposed guidance said schools should "at minimum" show parents a representative sample of teaching resources they plan to use and that schools "should respond positively to requests from parents to see material that has not already been shared".

While Tuesday's revised guidance includes the requirement to provide parents with teaching materials, the new Government has scrapped the proposal to prescribe specific ages at which individual topics are taught.

The DfE said there would be a "strong new emphasis on age-appropriate" teaching, and a "clear dividing line" between primary and secondary school.

But the guidance would allow teachers to "sensitively respond to topics that children might have seen online or heard from their friends", with research suggesting 22% of primary school-aged girls had seen "rude images online".

Tuesday's guidance also includes requirements on helping children with their mental health, including working with mental health professionals to discuss suicide prevention "in an age-appropriate way".

Children will be taught the importance of "grit and resilience" in order to help them "feel able to take on challenges and risks".

Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen - who founded suicide prevention charity 3 Dads Walking in memory of their daughters - said: "Giving schools permission to talk about suicide prevention means more young people can be supported to open up about difficult feelings and know where to find help.

"We know, from painful personal experience, how much this matters. This change will save lives."

Schools will be able to implement the guidance from September this year, and must follow it from September 2026.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grants for new electric cars are being reintroduced after being scrapped in June 2022, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Grants for new electric cars to be brought back as drivers could claim thousands in discounts
There is a "real concern" over the wellbeing of doctors in training, the medical regulator has warned.

‘Real concern’ over wellbeing of doctors in training as number at ‘high risk of burnout’ doubles
John Torode took to Instagram to tell fans that he allegedly made the remarks in 2018 or 2019 and that he had apologised immediately afterwards.

MasterChef's John Torode reveals allegation of racist language amid inquiry Into Gregg Wallace complaints
Locals living next to Clemence Road were ordered to leave their properties after the inferno set a light to shrubland, trees, fences and garden furniture in an area behind the street.

Inferno in Dagenham: Over 100 firefighters battle massive grass blaze as residents evacuated from homes
Saturday, Aug. 15, 1998 file photo showing Royal Ulster Constabulary Police officers stand on Market Street, the scene of a car bombing in the centre of Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Parliament watchdog to decide whether to release 15-year-old secret transcript in Omagh car bombing enquiry
The Spanish state has condemned Yamal, who celebrated his landmark birthday this weekend with around 200 people attending the private event

Spanish government to probe Lamine Yamal's birthday bash over 'dwarf exploitation' and 'paid breast size' guests

World News

See more World News

Members of a search and rescue team embrace as they visit a memorial wall for flood victims, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.

Emergency workers suspend search for survivors of catastrophic flooding in Texas amid new severe weather warnings

1 hour ago

Police personnel work at the site of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Air India rules out mechanical fault on doomed flight 171 amid investigation into pilots' 'medical records'

7 hours ago

A German backpacker was found alive in the remote outback after a car crash and head injury left her disoriented for 11 days.

Backpacker breaks silence after found alive following 12 days in Australian outback

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News