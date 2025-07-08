Children in England living in ‘Dickensian levels of poverty’ amid calls to scrap two-child benefit cap

8 July 2025, 08:20

A volunteer girl working at a UK Trussell Trust local church food bank packs a client food parcel into a carrier bag.
A volunteer girl working at a UK Trussell Trust local church food bank packs a client food parcel into a carrier bag. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Children in England are living in ‘Dickensian levels of poverty’, the Children’s Commissioner has said, saying any strategy to fix the issue must be based on scrapping the two-child benefit cap.

Not having enough water to shower, black mould in a bedroom and rats in the kitchen were among some of the examples given by children for a new report that reveals the "real hardship" facing some families.

While some feel a sense of shame over their situation, Dame Rachel de Souza said it is "society at large and decision-makers that should be ashamed of the fact that children don't have enough money".

According to the latest official estimates, there are currently a record 4.45 million children living in poverty in the UK.

As the Government gears up to publish its much-anticipated child poverty strategy in autumn, Dame Rachel said any such strategy must be based on scrapping the two-child benefit limit.

Campaigners have consistently called for the limit – which came into effect under the Conservatives in April 2017 – to be scrapped.

Read more: Ministers fail to rule out cutting special needs school plans after campaigners warn against the move

Read more: Chancellor will look at wealth tax 'very carefully' ahead of budget

The policy restricts child tax credit and universal credit (UC) to the first two children in most households. Organisations working in the sector argue that 109 children across the UK are pulled into poverty by the policy every day, and that scrapping it would immediately lift around 350,000 children out of poverty.

Dame Rachel said the situation has gotten worse for many children since she became children’s commissioner four years ago, and that “issues that were traditionally seen as ‘adult’ concerns are now keenly felt by children”.

“Children shared harrowing accounts of hardship, with some in almost Dickensian levels of poverty,” she said. “They don’t talk about ‘poverty’ as an abstract concept but about not having the things that most people would consider basic: a safe home that isn’t mouldy or full or rats, with a bed big enough to stretch out in, ‘luxury’ food like bacon, a place to do homework, heating, privacy in the bathroom and being able to wash, having their friends over, and not having to travel hours to school.”

The report said it was “deeply concerning how often children seemed to accept these inadequate situations as normal, or to have worryingly low expectations for what they should be entitled to”.

On Sunday, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson suggested the two-child limit might not be scrapped after the government’s U-turns on controversial welfare cuts.

Ms Phillipson said spending decisions have been made "harder" after the watering down of the reforms.

Jeremy Corbyn reacts to Labour rebellion over two-child benefit cap

Pressed on whether the chances of the benefit cap going are now slimmer, Ms Phillipson told BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: "The decisions that have been taken in the last week do make decisions, future decisions harder.

"But all of that said, we will look at this collectively in terms of all of the ways that we can lift children out of poverty."

Estimates for the cost of scrapping the policy vary, from around £2.6 billion to £3.5 billion by the end of this Parliament (2029/30).

Dame Rachel said that while there is "no quick fix to ending child poverty", she feels it is "very clear that any child poverty strategy must be built on the foundation of scrapping the two-child limit".

She added that a new approach is needed which "stops sidelining children's voices", saying that "only by listening to children, and acting in response, will we get close to solving those problems".

The commissioner said in recent years she has seen a change in children's comments, noting that issues traditionally seen as "adult" concerns "are now keenly felt by children, who see their parents' worries and the struggles they face: the hours they work, the homes they live in and the ability to put food on the table".

While commending "some positive steps by the Government to get more money into families' pockets", she urged "bold, practical measures that break the link between a child's background and their opportunities".

The commissioner's report, based on the experiences of 128 children across the country between January and March this year, noted a range of concerns including lack of access to quality, healthy food and living in cramped and poor conditions.

As well as calling for the two-child benefit limit to be scrapped, Dame Rachel urged a commitment to a so-called "triple-lock" for uprating all child-related benefits, reforms to ensure families are not being housed in temporary bed and breakfast accommodation for longer than the legal six-week limit, free bus travel for all school-aged children in England and better safety measures in areas with children in low-income families including increased street lighting, and more neighbourhood watch-style initiatives.

The Government has been contacted for comment.

