Hundreds of thousands of children with special needs in England face losing right to extra school support

24 May 2025, 15:57

A child with special needs getting extra support in school.
A child with special needs getting extra support in school. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Children with special needs in England may lose their legal right to extra school support, it has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hundreds of thousands of children with special needs could lose out as a result of the plans under consideration by ministers, according to the Guardian.

Campaigners have warned the move could force thousands more pupils out of mainstream education.

The reforms concern education, health and care plans (EHCPs), statutory documents families have needed for over 10 years to guarantee their child’s legal entitlement to support for conditions including autism spectrum disorder as well as mental health issues.

Scrapping the current system would signal the biggest change in special educational needs and disabilities (Send) provision in over a decade.

Read more: UK to back global rules on AI in schools, says Education Secretary

Read more: Youth mobility is a good start - but Britain’s immigration system still needs a business reset

Minister for School Standards Catherine McKinnell.
Minister for School Standards Catherine McKinnell. Picture: Alamy

Catherine McKinnell, the school standards minister, has argued the present model was “not delivering”, confirming officials were exploring a new system for Send support.

EHCPs state the specific support a child with Send should be provided in school.

This could involve one-to-one assistance, speech and language therapy, or might involve the use of some specialist equipment.

Schools are not legally obliged to meet a child’s specific needs without EHCPs. In many mainstream state schools - where the majority of pupils with Send are taught - they can be the only place children with Send receive the required specialist help.

McKinnell told the Guardian: “No decisions have been taken yet on how we deliver …. The change we want to see is just better support for children at the earliest stage possible. And clearly the system we’ve inherited is not delivering that.”

“Parents have a real battle to get support that should be ordinarily available in school.” Pressed again, she said: “I think parents would agree that if we had a well-functioning system, if we had that good early support, then you wouldn’t need a complex legal process to access an education.

“Even when families secure an EHCP, it doesn’t necessarily deliver the education that’s been identified … We’re listening to parents. We’re working on a new system. It’s not fixed yet.”

Nearly 600,00 children and young people in England had an EHCP as of January 2024.

But it comes as the NHS is set to open more mental health crisis centres across England in a bid to keep those patients out of 'crowded A&Es', the head of NHS England has said.

The new service, staffed by specialist doctors and nurses, will be open to patients who present symptoms of a mental health crisis, such as suicidal thoughts or psychosis, The Times reported.

Ten NHS trusts have already launched separate units for mental health emergencies, some on the sites of existing A&Es, which are open to walk-in patients are well as those referred to the service by GPs and police.

The scheme is expected to be expanded nationally to dozens of locations as part of a 10-year NHS plan to be published this summer by the Labour government, according to the newspaper.

Sir Jim Mackey, the chief executive of NHS England, told the paper: "Crowded A&Es are not designed to treat people in mental health crisis."

Meanwhile, almost a fifth of families (17%) surveyed across the UK for national disability charity Sense said they had waited more than a year to be seen by children’s social services.

The charity said the current system sees parents having to “fight for the care their childrendeserve”.Its polling, carried out by Censuswide, of 1,000 parents or carers of a disabled child in the UK in February and March this year suggested an average wait of around 210 days for an assessment by social services.

The charity, which said there are 1.8 million disabled children in the UK, said waiting for an assessment leaves families without appropriate support from their local authority.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris and Carrie Johnson have welcomed their fourth child together

Boris Johnson welcomes fourth baby with wife Carrie as they celebrate 'final gang member'

Victims of the infected blood scandal have been "left in the dark" about when they will receive compensation a year after a sweeping inquiry report was published, Andy Burnham has said.

Victims of infected blood scandal ‘left in the dark’ about compensation, Andy Burnham says

Silhouette of teacher writing on whiteboard in classroom

Christian teacher sacked after refusing to use trans pupil’s preferred pronouns loses religious discrimination case
Jurgen Klopp holding a Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool shirt during the LFC Foundation Ball at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

'I turned off my telly' - Jurgen Klopp ‘never been so disappointed’ in fans after they booed Trent Alexander-Arnold
A man has been arrested after a fire killed a mother and her three children

'Absolutely devastating' - Mother and three children die in London house fire as man arrested on suspicion of murder
Home Office UK Visas and Immigration office sign Cardiff Wales UK

Nigerian drug dealer’s deportation case to be reheard after Home Office 'mistake'

World News

See more World News

Red carpet at the Palais des Festivals during the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Cannes Film Festival struck by major power outage weeks after blackouts sparked chaos in Spain and southern France

1 hour ago

Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, on May 23, 2025.

Israeli troops 'forcing Palestinians to act as human shields in Gaza', soldiers and ex detainees say

5 hours ago

Damage is seen to a residential building after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Drones and missiles batter Kyiv in 'large-scale attack' hours after Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap

9 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News