Church of England vote 'a punch in the gut for victims' as Synod rejects independent safeguarding

11 February 2025, 18:39

The Church of England's governing body has voted against a fully independent safeguarding body
The Church of England's governing body has voted against a fully independent safeguarding body. Picture: PA

By Will Conroy

The Church of England's governing body has voted against a fully independent safeguarding body for dealing with abuse cases.

Members of the General Synod, the Church's parliament, instead adopted an alternative model as it tries to restore trust among survivors after multiple scandals.

Andrew Graystone, a victim and survivors' advocate, said the decision was a "punch in the gut for victims and survivors of church abuse" and accused church leaders of "shocking arrogance".

The motion was passed with 392 votes in its favour while nine people voted against it and six abstained.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell on the first day of the Church of England's General Synod
The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell on the first day of the Church of England's General Synod. Picture: Alamy
The five-day meeting of the Synod is the first since the resignation of Justin Welby
The five-day meeting of the Synod is the first since the resignation of Justin Welby. Picture: Alamy

The five-day meeting of the Synod is the first since the resignation of Justin Welby as Archbishop of Canterbury in November amid condemnation over safeguarding failures.

He stood down after a report said he could and should have done more in the case of paedophile John Smyth, who sexually and physically abused more than 120 boys and young men over a number of years.

The Bishop of Liverpool, John Perumbalath, has also just announced his retirement after accusations of sexual assault and harassment were made by two women - one a bishop.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Justin Welby resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury in November amid condemnation over safeguarding failures
Justin Welby resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury in November amid condemnation over safeguarding failures. Picture: Alamy

Abuse lawyer David Greenwood said the result was "incredibly disappointing".

He said: "Many have worked hard on the attempt to bring full independence to the church safeguarding process.

"This vote represents a rejection of secular standards in safeguarding and will lead to children continuing to be at risk in the church."

Victim and survivors' advocate Mr Graystone said the vote signalled the Church had decided to "keep it in the family".

He said: "If you are abused by a vicar, you will still be expected to report it to a bishop.

"Safeguarding staff will still be located in church offices, employed by the very same bishop.

"The Church of England had an opportunity to start to rebuild trust, by admitting that it needed expertise from outside.

"But instead they have chosen to keep it in the family.

"Shocking arrogance, and a punch in the gut for victims and survivors of abuse."

