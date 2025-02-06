Top civil servants could face the sack if they do not deliver savings for the taxpayer

6 February 2025, 08:17

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden wants to create a more "agile and modern" state
Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden wants to create a more "agile and modern" state. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Top civil servants could face the sack if they do not deliver savings for the taxpayer under rules announced by the Government on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The change, which would see top mandarins held personally responsible for achieving savings in their departments, are part of a number of reforms to how the Civil Service manages performance.

This includes creating new collective performance standards such as securing value for money, part of a drive by Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden to create a more "agile and modern" state.

The changes will also reward high performers but could lead to dismissal for those who do not measure up.

Mr McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said the public "must be confident we are spending every pound of their money well".

Read more: Grenfell Tower to finally be demolished eight years after fire claimed lives of 72 people

Read more: Three teens died after new driver 'lost control of car and crashed into tree'

He added: "It is vital that senior leaders are not just encouraged, but held responsible for this.

"We need them to build productive and high performing teams, to deliver on our plan to put more money in people's pockets, get the NHS back on its feet and rebuild Britain.

"We will introduce new checks to identify and tackle poor performance where we find it, and to recognise the good work of senior leaders across the civil service.

Departments have already been told to find efficiency savings worth 5% of their budgets as part of the spending review due to be published in June, and could face tougher cuts if the economy does not grow and the cost of borrowing rises.

Among the other changes introduced in the new performance policy published by the Cabinet on Thursday will be new measures to better identify poor performance and a greater focus on delivering the Government's five missions.

Mr McFadden is not the first Cabinet Office minister to attempt to improve performance in the Civil Service.

In May last year, then-Conservative paymaster general John Glen said high performance on Whitehall wasn't "recognised, rewarded or incentivised properly", and suggested linking civil service pay to performance.

But he also warned he would crack down on poor performance, saying it was "all too easy for leaders to let people move to another team, to let the poor performer become someone else's problem".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in during LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show.

'Why won't you say the word?': Home secretary refuses to confirm inquiry into murder of Sir David Amess
Aspiring cyber professionals will be given the chance to enter a fast-track stream to become 'cyber warriors' within a month.

Fast-track to £40k: Military recruits ‘cyber warriors’ with just one-month training and highest salary in the armed forces
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone

Government plans new police powers to tackle rising phone thefts, Home Secretary tells LBC

Davina McCall wrote letters to her children before undergoing surgery.

Davina McCall reveals heartbreaking plans she made for her children before brain tumour surgery
Matt Jukes said the UK could not afford to delay taking serious action on the negative impacts of social media.

Dangers of social media for children 'like cancer risk of smoking', says counter-terrorism chief
Ebony McIntosh passed away aged 24.

Tributes pour in for beloved Brit travel influencer who died suddenly on 'dream' trip to Sri Lanka

World News

See more World News

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says any peacekeeping force for Ukraine needs American soldiers.

Zelensky warns any peacekeeping force for Ukraine without US troops would be a 'win for Russia'

13 hours ago

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

14 hours ago

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine accuses Russian spies of orchestrating bomb attacks on army offices

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News