Under-performing civil servants could be incentivised to leave jobs amid plans to 'fundamentally reshape' service

9 March 2025, 07:09 | Updated: 9 March 2025, 08:06

Guests Arrive At BBC For Laura Kuenssberg Show
Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden has said that "the state is not match-fit to rise to the moment our country faces" . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Under-performing civil servants could be incentivised to leave their jobs, and senior officials will have their pay linked to performance, under new Government plans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden has said that "the state is not match-fit to rise to the moment our country faces" as he said ministers will "fundamentally reshape" the service.

However a union has described the plans as a "retreading of failed narratives" and accused the Government of delivering a "soundbite, not a credible plan for change".

It is one in a series of reforms expected to be set out by the Government this week that will also cover housing and regulation.

They will go alongside what officials are calling an "intervention" from the Prime Minister on Thursday.

In the plans to be announced by Mr McFadden at the start of the week, he will promise a new "mutually agreed exits" process, in which civil servants who cannot perform at the level required of them are incentivised to leave their jobs.

The system will be designed to give bosses more tools to address bad performance.

Parliament Street And White Hall Road Sign Westminster
The system will be designed to give bosses more tools to address bad performance. Picture: Getty

Alongside the exit processes, senior civil servants who are not meeting standards will be put on development plans, with a view to being sacked if there is no improvement within six months, and the most senior officials will have their pay linked to performance outcomes.

He will also pledge to increase the Government's digital capabilities, with more staff to be employed in relevant roles, and more public services to be digitised.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Mr McFadden said: "The state is not match-fit to rise to the moment our country faces. It is a too-common feeling in working people's lives, that the system doesn't work for them.

"With our mandate for change, this Government will fundamentally reshape how the state delivers for people.

"Our plan for the civil service is one where every official is high performing and focused on delivery. "To do this we must ensure that we go further to ensure those brilliant people who can deliver are incentivised and rewarded, and those who can't are able to move on.

Read more: Police recover body from River Thames in search for suspect in Valentine's Day pub shooting

Read more: Under-performing civil servants could be incentivised to leave jobs amid plans to 'fundamentally reshape' service

"The changes announced today will result in a more focused and productive civil service and more efficient delivery of the change working people need."

The general secretary of the FDA, a union for civil servants, has said that meaningful reform "must put substance before headlines" and any announcement that "points the finger" at public staff "only reinforces the sense that the Government lacks of a credible long-term plan".

Dave Penman said: "If the Government is serious about transforming public services they must set out what the substance of reform looks like, not just the retreading of failed ideas and narratives."

He added: "If the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster wants civil servants to focus on delivery, while at the same time government departments are cutting resources, then ministers need to set realistic priorities.

"Delivering more for less is a soundbite, not a credible plan for change.

"Government should get on with the difficult job of setting those priorities rather than announcing a new performance management process for civil servants every other month."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency services, including police, fire, and ambulance crews, responded, leading to road closures around Westminster Bridge and Bridge Street

Man arrested after climbing Big Ben after 16-hour stand-off

A general view of yacht washed on the shore in the Broadwater at Labrador on the Gold Coast, Saturday, March 8th, 2025.

Flood risks across Australian coast as ex-tropical cyclone Alfred batters country and millions stay indoors
A ‘perfectly healthy’ 33-year-old said it was a ‘miracle’ she is still alive after she had a medical emergency on a long-haul flight and ‘almost died’.

'It's a miracle I'm still alive' - Woman issues urgent warning after she almost died on long haul flight
Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has said she is undergoing a procedure that will give her twins "the best chance of surviving" after learning of complications around her high-risk pregnancy.

Tearful Jesy Nelson having emergency surgery as twin pregnancy complications ‘have got worse’
A letter carrying a stamp depicting the head of King Charles III is pictured on October 20, 2024.

Royal Mail to raise price of first and second class stamps again in ‘another blow to consumers’
Stuart Pearce working as a pundit in 2024.

Former England defender Stuart Pearce ‘in great spirits’ in hospital after medical emergency on flight

World News

See more World News

Police cordons are displayed to stop traffic after power lines fell across a road in Brisbane

One confirmed dead and several injured as rain lashes east coast coast of Australia during ex-Cyclone Alfred

2 mins ago

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Pope Francis showing 'gradual, slight improvement' but not out of danger yet, Vatican says

13 hours ago

Daily Life During Winter Season In Toronto

Manhunt underway after 12 injured in shooting in Toronto

1 day ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News