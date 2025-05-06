Co-op shelves lie empty as shoppers scramble for essentials following 'malicious cyber attack'

6 May 2025, 11:25

Co-op shelves go bare as shoppers left scrambling for goods following 'M&S-style cyber attack'. Picture: X

By Danielle de Wolfe

Co-op customers are facing empty shelves after a huge cyber attack affected supermarket stock levels across the country.

The supermarket described “sustained malicious attempts by hackers" as the online users attempted "to access our systems”.

The attack is currently being investigated by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the National Crime Agency (NCA) according to the supermarket.

It added the Co-op is now employing "enhanced security measures to protect our systems and minimise disruption".

The cyber attack forced the chain to shutdown key delivery systems, meaning “some of our stores might not have all of their usual products available”.

The widespread disruption continues to affect stores nationally, with many shoppers left with empty baskets - as customers took to social media to document the ongoing issue.

Despite the supermarket insisting that no bank details had been compromised, the store revealed that Co-op Group members’ personal data, including names, contact details (residential address, email address and phone number) and dates of birth had been accessed by the hackers.

It's the latest in a string of cyber attacks to hit UK retailers, with M&S continuing to face issues with payments, as well as freezing online orders.

Soon after, luxury Knightsbridge store Harrods announced it was the latest outlet to face the fallout from an attempted cyber attack.

Taking to social media, shoppers documented their plight, with many Co-op users facing empty shelves and refrigerators following the attack.

Commenting on the hack, one TikTok user announced: "Co op have not been transparent we found out via the news before they issued a statement , I’m awaiting a payment from co op legal services and all I get is our IT systems are down so can’t process it".

Another took to the platform to share that "the co-op that my mum works at is hacked by someone called Scattered Spiders 😭".

A third wrote: "Now also Harrods.. but the caught the cyber attack in time 😲😲😲"

However, some Facebook users were more understanding, with one responding: "Thanks for the update. Fully appreciate this is all down to criminal gangs and well done for not giving in to them.

"My local store has had empty shelves for a few days now so we are just having to manage and be thrifty."

It comes as images of empty shelves began circulating on social media platforms, including Elon Musk-owned X.

One user responded: "oh yeah my coop on my uni campus was only cash and everything. all day lolol. the workers looked very very overwhelmed."

On Monday, Shirine Khoury-Haq, the Co-op’s chief executive, confirmed that a “limited amount” of customer data had been stolen by hackers.

“This is obviously extremely distressing for our colleagues and members, and I am very sorry this happened,” she said.

In the hours since the attack, the retailer has warned customers and members to be “cautious of suspicious emails or phone calls”.

