Co-op hit by cyber attack just days after 'devastating' attack on Marks & Spencer linked to 'teenage hacking group'

By Shannon Cook

Another British retailer has been hit by a cyber attack as Co-op forced to close some of its operations.

Co-op has been forced to shut some operations after hackers attempted to gain "unauthorised access" to its network.

The retailer has more than 7,000 stores across the UK.

Co-op's shops and funeral homes are trading as normal.

A spokesperson said shoppers are not being asked "to do anything differently at this point".

'Chaos'

A Co-op spokesperson said: “We have recently experienced attempts to gain unauthorised access to some of our systems.

“As a result, we have taken proactive steps to keep our systems safe, which has resulted in a small impact to some of our back office and call centre services.

“All our stores (including quick commerce operations) and funeral homes are trading as usual. We are working hard to reduce any disruption to our services and would like to thank our colleagues, members, partners and suppliers for their understanding during this period.

“We are not asking our members or customers to do anything differently at this point. We will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

The news of an attack on Co-op comes as Marks & Spencer grapples to recover from a 'devastating' cyber attack.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating a cyber attack on Marks & Spencer after a hack caused chaos for the retailer, leaving shop shelves bare and online sales halted.

The force confirmed on Wednesday that officers from its cyber crime unit are investigating amid reports a hacking group known as Scattered Spider may have carried out the attack.

The criminal group reportedly involves British and American teenagers. It comes after a cyber attack plunged the retailer into chaos last Monday, leaving the company battling the lasting impacts as the crisis dragged on.

The incident was thought to be driven by a ransomware attack which forced some of its internal processes offline.

This saw online sales halted for five days. Staff at a key logistics site were told to stay at home due to the continued disruption on Monday, and some stores were left with empty shelves.

Monday afternoon and empty shelves in your @marksandspencer Foyleside store! Now this is becoming a common issue with this store everytime I visit pic.twitter.com/pLOiHKQskC — Mark O'Reilly (@Markontheradio) April 28, 2025

When will M&S be back online?

As it stands, the cyber attack is still causing huge waves of devastation across the company with no signs of their digital shopping returning to business. Orders and returns online are currently suspended.

At present, bosses are unable to give a time frame as to when online shopping can resume and have said: "We are working very hard to get operations back online."

Returns are also impacted by the cyber attack with customers told to head to their local stores and find the designated till to return items. You can also return via the post.

Marks and Spencer's Food Hall are currently not accepting returns. Anyone with a gift card will also be unable to use them until matters are resolved.