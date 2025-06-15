Coastguard conducts search after passenger falls overboard from ferry

15 June 2025, 21:05

Coastguard search teams were alerted on Sunday afternoon. David Smith/Alamy Live News.
Coastguard search teams were alerted on Sunday afternoon. David Smith/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

A search operation is taking place after a passenger fell overboard from a ferry off the Scottish coast.

Coastguard crews and lifeboat personnel were alerted on Sunday afternoon after a passenger fell off a ferry crossing the Firth of Clyde on the west coast of Scotland.

The passenger was on Western Ferries’s route between Dunoon and Gourock when they went overboard.

The service is a car and passenger service.

Officers from Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service are also present.

Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Southampton, Hampshire, UK
Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Southampton, Hampshire, UK. Picture: Alamy

Ferry operators CalMac and Western Ferries have suspended sailings until further notice.

A CalMac vessel, MV Ali Cat, had joined efforts to find the missing passenger in the sea.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency told the Daily Record: "HM Coastguard are responding to reports of a person overboard between the Hunter’s Quay and Gourock area in Scotland.

"An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has been tasked to conduct a search, alongside coastguard rescue teams from Largs and Dunoon, in addition to RNLI lifeboats from Helensburgh and Largs.

"Nearby vessels have been called to assist. Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

"The situation is ongoing."

