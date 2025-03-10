'More than 20 casualties' after serious collision between cargo vessel and US oil tanker in North Sea

10 March 2025, 12:07 | Updated: 10 March 2025, 13:34

HM Coastguard was deployed to the incident, which is said to have taken place in the North Sea on Monday at approximately 9.48am.
HM Coastguard was deployed to the incident, which is said to have taken place in the North Sea on Monday at approximately 9.48am. Picture: OSINTdefender

By Danielle de Wolfe

More than 20 casualties have been reported after a collision between a cargo vessel and an oil tanker in the North Sea off the coast of the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

HM Coastguard was deployed to the incident, which took place on Monday at approximately 9.48am.

The incident seen a number of response units deployed to the scene in the North Sea, close to Withernsea, off the Yorkshire coast.

Fires broke out on both ships after the collision, with individuals forced to evacuate the vessels, according to the RNLI.

Images surfacing online show a large blaze engulfing what remains of a vessel.

It's believed the two vessels involved are the US-flagged Stena Immaculate - an oil tanker - and a Madeira-flagged cargo vessel named Solong.

The Stena Immaculate is thought to have been anchored at the time of the incident, with the Solong, which was en route to Rotterdam in the Netherlands, appearing to collide with the vessel.

US Merchant Mariner Caroline McCurtis said that the Stena Immaculate was carrying a "full load" of jet fuel.

In a statement on Monday morning, the UK coastguard confirmed the incident, detailing that a rescue helicopter is currently in attendance.

It comes as US Merchant Mariner Caroline McCurtis took to Twitter to confirm the Stena Immaculate - the tanker believed to be involved in the incident, was carrying a "full load" of jet fuel.
It comes as US Merchant Mariner Caroline McCurtis took to Twitter to confirm the Stena Immaculate - the tanker believed to be involved in the incident, was carrying a "full load" of jet fuel. Picture: Vesselfinder

Fire fighting equipment has also been deployed to the scene, according to reports.

Read more: 'Complete chaos' at Heathrow Airport as electric car 'explodes in tunnel outside terminal'

Read more: Family of murdered MP Sir David Amess slams Government's 'soul-destroying' decision to not hold public inquiry

Described as an "ongoing incident", the UK Coastguard also confirmed that a number of additional helicopters have now been deployed to the scene.

"HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire," a spokesperson said in the statement.

Images from online shipping trackers show one of the vessels heading directly for the other before the collision.

"The alarm was raised at 9.48am. A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

"The incident remains ongoing."

Two helicopters, thought to be emergency response units, could be seen in the vicinity of the North Sea shortly after 12pm.

It's thought the US-flagged tanker had departed from the port of Agio Theodorio in Greece on February 27.

It's believed the two vessels involved are the US Stena Immaculate - an oil tanker - and a cargo vessel named Solong.
It's believed the two vessels involved are the US Stena Immaculate - an oil tanker - and a cargo vessel named Solong. Picture: Vesselfinder
In a statement on Monday morning, the UK coastguard confirmed the incident, detailing that a rescue helicopter is currently in attendance.
In a statement on Monday morning, the UK coastguard confirmed the incident, detailing that a rescue helicopter is currently in attendance. Picture: Vesselfinder

The large-scale rescue operation remains underway off the coast of East Yorkshire.

The Stena Immaculate was said to be heading for Killingholme, according to ship planning documents.

Three off-shore tugs are currently at the scene according to the latest radar.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A lady crossing the road by the Llanelli town hall in Wales, UK on January 11, 2021.

4-year-old girl dies after she was found unconscious in bathtub as investigations continue

Peter Kyle (L) told LBC he is planning new legislation, after being confronted on LBC by the father of Molly Russell, who took her own life

Tech secretary vows new online safety laws after being told bereaved parents are 'losing trust' in him
More than one million children in the UK are spending the equivalent of a full working week parked in front of a screen.

One million kids spend more time on screens than parents’ working week

Jaane Puhakka, 29, Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player, was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner.

Boyfriend of The Traitors contestant charged with his murder

He was discovered after the pair returned from France last October.

Couple hit with £1,500 fine after migrant clung to the back of their motorhome to enter UK

The man scaled the side of Tower Bridge and sat down on one of the supports

Tower Bridge closed as man scales landmark and sits down - as emergency services rush to scene

World News

See more World News

Berlin, Germany, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Putin expels two British diplomats as Russia accuses them of ‘spying’

4 hours ago

Two British diplomats have been expelled from Moscow

Putin expels two British diplomats from Russia accusing them of ‘spying’

5 hours ago

Mr Carney, 59, replaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains in post until his successor is sworn in.

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney send strong message to Trump after becoming Canadian prime minister

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News