'More than 20 casualties' after serious collision between cargo vessel and US oil tanker in North Sea

HM Coastguard was deployed to the incident, which is said to have taken place in the North Sea on Monday at approximately 9.48am.

By Danielle de Wolfe

More than 20 casualties have been reported after a collision between a cargo vessel and an oil tanker in the North Sea off the coast of the UK.

HM Coastguard was deployed to the incident, which took place on Monday at approximately 9.48am.

The incident seen a number of response units deployed to the scene in the North Sea, close to Withernsea, off the Yorkshire coast.

Fires broke out on both ships after the collision, with individuals forced to evacuate the vessels, according to the RNLI.

Images surfacing online show a large blaze engulfing what remains of a vessel.

It's believed the two vessels involved are the US-flagged Stena Immaculate - an oil tanker - and a Madeira-flagged cargo vessel named Solong.

The Stena Immaculate is thought to have been anchored at the time of the incident, with the Solong, which was en route to Rotterdam in the Netherlands, appearing to collide with the vessel.

US Merchant Mariner Caroline McCurtis said that the Stena Immaculate was carrying a "full load" of jet fuel.

In a statement on Monday morning, the UK coastguard confirmed the incident, detailing that a rescue helicopter is currently in attendance.

It comes as US Merchant Mariner Caroline McCurtis took to Twitter to confirm the Stena Immaculate - the tanker believed to be involved in the incident, was carrying a "full load" of jet fuel.

Fire fighting equipment has also been deployed to the scene, according to reports.

Described as an "ongoing incident", the UK Coastguard also confirmed that a number of additional helicopters have now been deployed to the scene.

"HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire," a spokesperson said in the statement.

Images from online shipping trackers show one of the vessels heading directly for the other before the collision.

"The alarm was raised at 9.48am. A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

"The incident remains ongoing."

Two helicopters, thought to be emergency response units, could be seen in the vicinity of the North Sea shortly after 12pm.

It's thought the US-flagged tanker had departed from the port of Agio Theodorio in Greece on February 27.

It's believed the two vessels involved are the US Stena Immaculate - an oil tanker - and a cargo vessel named Solong.

In a statement on Monday morning, the UK coastguard confirmed the incident, detailing that a rescue helicopter is currently in attendance.

The large-scale rescue operation remains underway off the coast of East Yorkshire.

The Stena Immaculate was said to be heading for Killingholme, according to ship planning documents.

Three off-shore tugs are currently at the scene according to the latest radar.