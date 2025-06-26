Three people rushed to hospital after double-decker college bus crashes into river

26 June 2025, 12:05 | Updated: 26 June 2025, 12:44

By Ella Bennett

A driver and two passengers have been taken to hospital for treatment after a college bus crashed into a river in Eastleigh.

Around 14 people with less serious injuries are being treated on scene, the ambulance service has said.

All patients have now been taken off the bus.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the double-decker involved in the incident was College Bus 607 for Barton Peveril students.

The bus left the carriageway on Bishopstoke Road in Eastleigh and crashed into the River Itchen.

Emergency services are in attendance and the road has been closed.

It is expected the road may be closed for up to 12 hours for investigation and recovery work.

The force said in a statement: "We ask that people do not attend the actual scene. For concerned parents, an Incident Centre has been established at The Hub at Bishopstoke.

"An officer and college staff will be available at the Hub to provide updates and address any questions you may have."

Bluestar, which operates the bus service, said "early reports suggest the bus left the highway and came to rest in a shallow river".

Richard Tyldsley, Bluestar general manager, said: “There were 19 passengers on-board at the time. Our driver and at least two of the passengers have confirmed injuries, and we are awaiting further updates on the status of others on-board.

“We do not currently have full details of their injuries and are following their progress closely.

“Our thoughts are with everybody involved, and we wish those who were injured a full and speedy recovery.

“At this time, we do not know the circumstances behind this incident and are carrying out an immediate investigation. We are also assisting the police as they carry out their own enquiries."

In a statement shared on social media, the sixth form college said staff are working closely with the police to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.

