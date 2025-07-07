Comedian Reginald D Hunter appears in court over social media posts

7 July 2025, 13:06

A man stands outside Westminster Magistrates' Court
Comedian Reginald D Hunter at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of sending by public communication network an offensive message. Picture: Lucy North/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Comedian Reginald D Hunter has appeared in court over alleged antisemitic social media posts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 56-year-old US stand-up is accused of three counts of sending an offensive communication on three different occasions – on August 24, September 10 and September 11 last year – to Heidi Bachram on X, formerly Twitter.

He spoke to confirm his personal details when he appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday for the private prosecution, which is being brought by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) charity.

It is alleged Hunter sent a computer-generated sexual image to Ms Bachram in August last year, with the charges claiming it was "grossly offensive."

No indication of plea was given and Hunter was bailed to return for a hearing at the same court on November 14.

Deputy district judge Louise Balmain told him: "There is going to be an initial legal argument as to whether the case should proceed and that will take place on November 14."

The judge told Hunter to attend that hearing as he will learn if the case goes ahead and whether he will have to enter a plea.

Hunter, whose address was given as care of Kalber Struckley solicitors, was released on unconditional bail.

Hunter regularly tours the UK and has appeared on comedy panel shows Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

In an Instagram post published last week, Hunter said the CAA is "dragging me to court for jokes online."

Hunter also declared he is "fighting a private prosecution for my comedy" in a crowdfunding appeal launched to help cover legal fees.

A total of £19,836 towards a £50,000 target had been pledged by the time he made his first appearance in court on Monday.

The crowdfunder, aimed at raising money towards specialist counsel and any appeals procedures and court fees, states: "Born in Georgia in 1969, Reginald has been a force in UK comedy since 1992.

"Known for his biting social commentary, he has appeared on Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and was Perrier-nominated at Edinburgh Festival.

"Reginald challenges audiences on racism, politics, and religion. He is staunchly anti-War and has publicly criticised Israel in the past."

The CAA describes itself as an organisation of volunteers which works to "expose and counter antisemitism through education and zero-tolerance enforcement of the law."

Stephen Silverman, the group’s director of investigations and enforcement, previously said: "This is one of a number of private prosecutions that we are bringing, and there will be more to say on the case in due course."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundreds of people have donated towards funeral costs for a four-year-old boy killed in a "freak accident" when a gravestone fell on him in a cemetery.

Hundreds donate towards funeral costs for four-year-old boy who died after gravestone fell and crushed him
Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium

'I am OK': Jessie J reveals cancer operation success in positive health update

Victims of the 7/7 attacks have been remembered 20 years on with a service at St Paul’s Cathedral. Picture: Getty

Victims of 7/7 attacks remembered in poignant service at St Paul's Cathedral 20 years on

Firefighters at the scene on Electric Avenue in Brixton, London, following a fire which appears to have started in a storage area behind the busy shopping street.

70 firefighters tackle blaze in south London as huge plume of smoke billows over busy Brixton shopping street
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder declared just 33 runs short of Brian Lara's world record score

South African Wiaan Mulder scores 367 not out - declaring 33 short of Brian Lara's iconic Test record
Officials blamed human error for the incident at a crucial stage of the fourth-round match between Sonay Kartal and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Wimbledon chiefs retain confidence in line-calling tech despite Sunday’s 'deeply disappointing' blunder

World News

See more World News

Three people are fighting for their lives after a freak incident in a French town which saw swarms of bees attack dozens of people.

Bee attack leaves three fighting for their lives and 24 injured after swarms pummel dozens of people in France

1 hour ago

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas

'Our hearts are broken': 27 children and staff killed in Texas flash flooding, girls' summer camp confirms

1 hour ago

The FBI said there was no evidence of any Epstein 'client list'

'No evidence' of infamous Jeffery Epstein 'client list' and paedophile did kill himself in his cell, says FBI

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News