Commuter chaos after thieves steal rail cables - is your route affected?

20 February 2025, 08:34 | Updated: 20 February 2025, 08:46

By Alice Padgett

Chaos in London after rail cable theft with commuters told 'do not travel'.

Thousands working in London today have faced major delays after a rail cable theft last night.

Travellers have be warned 'do not travel'.

Cables used for signalling were stolen from the Hackey area, affecting travel between London Liverpool Street and Broxbourne, in Hertfordshire.

Network Rail engineers have been working overnight to repair the issue.

A Great Anglia spokesperson said to the BBC: "Please do not travel between Stansted Airport, Cambridge and Hertford East and London Liverpool Street until further notice."

Affected routes include:

  • Stansted Express services between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport
  • Stratford to and from Bishop's Stortford
  • Stratford to and from Meridian Water
  • London Liverpool Street to and from Cambridge North
  • London Liverpool Street to and from Hertford East

It's reported that Great Anglia has lifted ticket restrictions, including travel on Friday.

Greater Anglia tickets can be used on:

  • Great Northern between Hertford North and Moorgate
  • Great Northern between Ely and London Kings Cross
  • Thameslink between Cambridge and St Pancras International London Underground

Greater Anglia have said they hoped to have services moving again soon.

It's believed that rail cable thefts are motivated by high copper prices that the thieves can sell on, causing major concern for the British Transport Police and the rail industry.

