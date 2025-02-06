Exclusive

Commuter backlash after Network Rail 'erases trains from departure boards early' to 'ease passenger rush'

Commuter backlash after Network Rail 'erases trains from departure boards' early to 'ease rush'. Picture: alamy / x

By Danielle de Wolfe and Angela Wormald

Network Rail is facing a backlash from travellers after it began removing "long-distance" trains from station boards early, as well as bringing forward final departure calls in a bid to "ease the rush" of passengers.

The organisation, which runs 20 of the UK's biggest railway stations, has begun the trial at London King's Cross - one of Britain's busiest transport hubs, "so people don't rush".

Posters publicising the new system appeared throughout the station earlier this week, with "long-distance" trains removed from boards three minutes before they are due to set off.

Tannoy announcements have also been affected, with the operator stopping final calls for trains over the PA system four minutes before departure.

The change has been labelled "patronising" by some rail users, who claim the "unnecessary" measure does nothing to improve passenger safety.

One traveller was seen to tell the network operator to "f**k right off!" after an advert appeared flagging the change.

This is so patronising, good grief. “We would prefer you missed your train than that you rushed to catch it” pic.twitter.com/fQT1UkSZel — Jonathan 🎄 (@PseudoJonathan) February 5, 2025

Explaining their issue with the trial, the X user pointed out that the close proximity of departure boards to the train barriers at the station means that safety concerns of a stampede to catch a train are invalid.

Taking to social media, they wrote: "The barriers and platforms at Kings Cross are nowhere near far enough apart to do this. They do this on the underground/Elizabeth line where it does take you 4+ mins to get down to platform level and it would risk a crush. But this is stacks of time at KX"

Other travellers were equally furious over the change, given the increased likelihood of missing their onward journey if they are in a rush and unable to glance at a board.

"Good grief" wrote one commuter on social media in response to signs advertising the trial, adding: “We would prefer you missed your train than that you rushed to catch it.”

A second wrote: "I once got told off by station staff for "running on the stairs" when trying to make a delayed connection. If I trip on the stairs that's my own business, not theirs."

Another commuter flagged that with platform announcements often coming just minutes before departure, the UK travel system already leaves passengers at a disadvantage.

Other travellers were equally furious over the change, given the increased likelihood of missing their onward journey if they are in a rush and unable to glance at a board. Picture: X

London Kings Cross station concourse; passengers looking at the departures board, Kings Cross Rail station London UK. Picture: Alamy

Voicing their concern, Dr Jane Townson wrote: "In Japan, they tell you which platform your train will be on well in advance, which is much safer and less stressful.

"Our UK railway stations are so poorly managed they often don’t tell passengers which platform until about 4 min before scheduled departure. Then they broadcast announcements telling people not to run."

Adding: "It's not rocket science."

However, Network Rail was quick to flag that the three minute erasure has been in place as a trial for some time, with the tannoy change the latest alteration.

The change appears to be aimed at passengers with luggage and the elderly, with Network Rail highlighting the distance between the long-distance departure boards and Platform 0 often takes in excess of four minutes.

In Japan, they tell you which platform your train will be on well in advance, which is much safer and less stressful. Our UK railway stations are so poorly managed they often don’t tell passengers which platform until about 4 min before scheduled departure. Then they broadcast… — Dr Jane Townson OBE (@drjanetownson) February 6, 2025

Despite this, one user flagged that the measure would ultimately increase safety concerns.

Adding that the move would result in more people running while using their smartphones and accessing third-party apps.

Another found the idea so bizarre they requested clarification from other social media users: "So if you're booked on the 5.25 and you get to the station at 5.23, there will be no sign of the 5.25 on the departure board, even though it hasn't left yet. Have I got that right?"

However, others supported Network Rail's thinking, with one user writing: "This is correct. For 'long distance' trains eg. Lumo, LNER. To be fair though if you arrive 2 mins before departure you're probably not making it to the platform!"

Others were seen to support the move, backing the Network Rail trial. Picture: X

In a statement to LBC, a Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our stations plan their announcements to give passengers the safest and easiest start to their journeys and to make sure trains can depart on time.

“At King’s Cross, we display long-distance trains on the main departure boards until three minutes before departure, and this has been normal practice for some time.

“The trial will just see the last tannoy announcements being made four minutes before departure on long-distance trains to give people plenty of time to get to their trains.

"There is no change being made to actual boarding times, and passengers can still board their train up to 20 minutes before departure, as is the normal process.”