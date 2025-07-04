Commuter chaos as 100 firefighters tackle railway arch blaze, shutting Piccadilly Line and causing 'severe' delays

4 July 2025, 06:22

By Danielle de Wolfe

Commuters using the Piccadilly line are set to face severe delays on Friday morning after a large fire in nearby railway arches saw 100 firefighters attempt to tackle the blaze, closing the line.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Families in South Harrow were told to close their windows and doors after the London Fire Brigade attempted to tackle a large fire in the London suburb.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at around 1.30am., with the fire thought to have begun in railway arches containing vehicle workshops beside the Piccadilly line tracks.

The workshops are thought to be located under the arches near Roxeth Green Avenue in South Harrow, with several explosions reported and large plumes of smoke seen rising into the air.

London Fire Brigade said the underground line was expected to be “severely impacted” by the fire in South Harrow.

An update posted shortly before 4am showed crew attempting to bring the fire under control, with the London Fire Brigade writing: "Firefighters continue to work at the scene of a fire at railway arches in South #Harrow.

"A 32-metre turntable ladder is helping to extinguish the fire from height."

Transport for London said there would be no service between South Harrow and Uxbridge, with severe delays westbound between South Harrow and Acton Town.

Around 100 firefighters worked to bring the fire in railways arches beneath the tracks under control and the brigade said they were likely to be on the scene near Roxeth Green Avenue into the morning.

A statement from the brigade said the fire was under control and there were no reports of any injuries.

They said businesses within the arches, which include vehicle workshops, had been affected by the fire.

A number of gas cylinders are believed to have exploded, with firefighters removing and cooling two further cylinders.

People living near the scene were advised to keep windows and doors closed at the height of the fire, while road closures were expected to be in place into the morning.

The brigade said 15 fire engines from Harrow, Wembley, Stanmore and Ruislip had been sent to the scene after it received the first calls just after 1.15am on Friday. Two 32-metre turntable ladders were being used to fight the fire from above.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

