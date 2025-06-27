Commuters face travel chaos as string of journeys to Euston cancelled or delayed

Busy Euston railway station in London. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Commuters are facing travel chaos this morning after a derailed train sparked major disruption for trains travelling to Euston, leaving the station and trains packed.

National Rail's latest update at 04.36 said it is running a reduced service on Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway trains, including major disruption between London Euston and Milton Keynes central.

Passengers said they had been forced to wait over 90 minutes for delayed trains in the packed station and full platforms.

Avanti West Coast said: "We are strongly advising customers to check their journey before they travel today, Friday 27 June, following multiple incidents on our route yesterday (26 June) that resulted in severe disruption on our network.

"Cancellations and delays to journeys to and from London Euston are expected throughout the morning and into the afternoon following an incident yesterday involving the low speed derailment of a non-passenger train between Watford Junction and Milton Keynes.

"Those trains that are running are expected to be very busy."

Meanwhile, London Northwestern Rail has said early morning services have been cancelled from Northampton due to an issue with the overhead wires.

Total chaos at @NetworkRailEUS & @AvantiWestCoast trains today. Over 90mins delayed and station & platforms overfull. Trains not allowed to enter Euston as no platforms are available. One train derailment and the whole system falls apart... 🤦🏽‍♂️ #travelwoes pic.twitter.com/ILd4gOnRFY — Siddartha Khastgir (@siddkhastgir) June 26, 2025

📢#LNRUPDATE (05:00) - Reduced service to/from London Euston



🔴Early morning services are cancelled from Northampton due to an issue with the overhead wires

🚌Road transport has been ordered - ETA 06:00



⚠️An amended service remains in place between NMP-EUS all day. https://t.co/L7kggIM4ym pic.twitter.com/ntP2YQ0OfY — London Northwestern Railway (@LNRailway) June 27, 2025

Network Rail has apologised for delays to people's journeys, saying last night it was "carefully managing the flow of passengers entering the station" to keep people safe.

Some trains not allowed to enter Euston due to a shortage of platforms.

London Northwestern Rail said a "low speed" derailment happened in Bletchley near Milton Keynes on Thursday.

The railway operator said there were no passengers on the train and no injuries had been reported.

"A train has derailed in the Milton Keynes Central area, closing some lines," a statement on National Rail's website said on Thursday.

“Trains running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised,” it said.

National Rail has advised that the issues will continue into Friday delays and alterations to journey to and from Euston remain in place.

Milton Keynes is on the West Coast mainline, connecting London to the Midlands, through the North of England and Scotland.