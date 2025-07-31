Passengers 'unlikely' to get compensation after travel chaos over air traffic control glitch

31 July 2025, 12:54 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 13:13

Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport, after radar failure led to the suspension of outbound flights across the UK
Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport, after radar failure led to the suspension of outbound flights across the UK. Picture: REUTERS/Jack Taylor

By Alice Padgett

Experts have warned passengers they are unlikely to get compensation despite major flight delays.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A “radar-related issue” caused the air traffic control (ATC) failure that grounded flights causing disruption for thousands across the UK on Wednesday.

The issue forced the cancellation of more than 150 flights.

Consumer group Which? said the technical issue could be classified as “extraordinary circumstance” that was out of airlines’ control, making compensation claims unlikely.

Naomi Leach, of Which? Travel, said travellers had the right to food or a hotel stay, depending on the length of delay, if consumers keep receipts and claim it from the airline.

Read More: Investigation launched into four firms that run 34 adult websites over online safety act age checks

Read More: Exam board faces £350,000 fine after more than 1,500 students received wrong GCSE results

Gatwick airport is busy with travellers as thousands were delayed.
Gatwick airport is busy with travellers as thousands were delayed. Picture: Alamy

Ms Leach told The Telegraph: "If you are due to travel today or tomorrow, check the advice from your airport or tour operator, or airline apps and airport social media feeds, for the most up-to-date advice."

The Citizens Advice Bureau said on its website that passengers are unlikely to get compensation if a delay was outside an airline’s control, such as through bad weather or security risks.

Air traffic control provider Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe was summoned to speak with Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander on Thursday morning.

Airlines are demanding an explanation for what happened.

A spokesperson for Nats said: “This was a radar-related issue which was resolved by quickly switching to the back-up system during which time we reduced traffic to ensure safety.

Passengers queue to board a flight at Gatwick Airport following the disruption
Passengers queue to board a flight at Gatwick Airport following the disruption. Picture: ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock

“There is no evidence that this was cyber related.”

Latest from the airports:

  • Heathrow said normal operations were in place but 10 flights have been cancelled this morning - four departures and six arrivals
  • Stansted said all flights operating normally
  • Gatwick says operations are ‘stable’
  • Manchester Airport said three outbound and three inbound flights had been cancelled

The PA news agency understands that the back-up system continues to be used by controllers while investigations continue.

Ms Alexander said: “I have spoken with Nats CEO Martin Rolfe who provided further detail on yesterday’s technical fault.

“This was an isolated event and there is no evidence of malign activity.“I will continue to receive regular updates.”

The problem happened at Nats’ control centre in Swanwick, Hampshire, and affected the vast majority of England and Wales.

A Government source said the failure lasted around 20 minutes, and the level of disruption was similar to a day with bad weather.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said 84 departures and 71 arrivals were cancelled to or from UK airports up to 10pm on Wednesday.

Several flights were diverted to other European airports.

There was limited disruption on Thursday, with a handful of British Airways flights cancelled because aircraft and crew were out of position.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The woman, named by police as Anne Marie, is believed to have given birth at 8am at the Billet Road underpass in Walthamstow

Hunt for newborn baby and woman who vanished after giving birth in east London underpass

The Reform leader, 61, is the latest political figure to voice support for relocating the iconic street party from its traditional West London location.

Nigel Farage calls for Notting Hill Carnival to be moved to Hyde Park to curb violence and control crowds
A boy preparing, measuring and mixing ingredients in a GCSE food class

Exam board faces £350,000 fine after more than 1,500 students received wrong GCSE results

Coronavirus, flu or measles vaccine concept. Medic, doctor, nurse, health practitioner vaccinates teenage boy with vaccine in syringe. She is wearing

Parents urged to prioritise vaccine catch-ups as measles cases remain high

Adult sites have brought in age checks to stop children accessing them

Investigation launched into four firms that run 34 adult websites over online safety act age checks
Passengers at Heathrow during the delays yesterday

Holidaymakers face days of chaos and may not get compensation after air traffic control meltdown

World News

See more World News

isplaced Palestinians received food aid from a U.S.-backed foundation that pledged to distribute humanitarian assistance.

At least 48 killed and 300 injured while waiting for aid in Gaza, officials say

6 hours ago

The Canadian PM said he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas - the president of the Palestinian authority on Wednesday.

Canada says it will recognise a Palestinian state at UN general assembly - following France and UK

13 hours ago

In footage shared online, passengers were seen sprinting to catch their cruise - while others reported being left behind on the island.

Moment cruise ships abandon passengers in 'danger zone' amid tsunami warning triggered by 8.8 magnitude earthquake

17 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News