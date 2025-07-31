Passengers 'unlikely' to get compensation after travel chaos over air traffic control glitch

Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport, after radar failure led to the suspension of outbound flights across the UK. Picture: REUTERS/Jack Taylor

By Alice Padgett

Experts have warned passengers they are unlikely to get compensation despite major flight delays.

A “radar-related issue” caused the air traffic control (ATC) failure that grounded flights causing disruption for thousands across the UK on Wednesday.

The issue forced the cancellation of more than 150 flights.

Consumer group Which? said the technical issue could be classified as “extraordinary circumstance” that was out of airlines’ control, making compensation claims unlikely.

Naomi Leach, of Which? Travel, said travellers had the right to food or a hotel stay, depending on the length of delay, if consumers keep receipts and claim it from the airline.

Gatwick airport is busy with travellers as thousands were delayed. Picture: Alamy

Ms Leach told The Telegraph: "If you are due to travel today or tomorrow, check the advice from your airport or tour operator, or airline apps and airport social media feeds, for the most up-to-date advice."

The Citizens Advice Bureau said on its website that passengers are unlikely to get compensation if a delay was outside an airline’s control, such as through bad weather or security risks.

Air traffic control provider Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe was summoned to speak with Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander on Thursday morning.

Airlines are demanding an explanation for what happened.

A spokesperson for Nats said: “This was a radar-related issue which was resolved by quickly switching to the back-up system during which time we reduced traffic to ensure safety.

Passengers queue to board a flight at Gatwick Airport following the disruption. Picture: ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock

“There is no evidence that this was cyber related.”

Latest from the airports:

Heathrow said normal operations were in place but 10 flights have been cancelled this morning - four departures and six arrivals

Stansted said all flights operating normally

Gatwick says operations are ‘stable’

Manchester Airport said three outbound and three inbound flights had been cancelled

The PA news agency understands that the back-up system continues to be used by controllers while investigations continue.

Ms Alexander said: “I have spoken with Nats CEO Martin Rolfe who provided further detail on yesterday’s technical fault.

“This was an isolated event and there is no evidence of malign activity.“I will continue to receive regular updates.”

The problem happened at Nats’ control centre in Swanwick, Hampshire, and affected the vast majority of England and Wales.

A Government source said the failure lasted around 20 minutes, and the level of disruption was similar to a day with bad weather.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said 84 departures and 71 arrivals were cancelled to or from UK airports up to 10pm on Wednesday.

Several flights were diverted to other European airports.

There was limited disruption on Thursday, with a handful of British Airways flights cancelled because aircraft and crew were out of position.