'Complete chaos' at Heathrow Airport as electric car 'explodes in tunnel outside terminal'

By Danielle de Wolfe

Passengers travelling to Heathrow on Monday have been warned to expect severe delays after an electric vehicle was seen to 'explode' in a tunnel close to the airport terminal.

Initial reports suggest an electric vehicle was seen to be engulfed in flames in the tunnel connected Terminals 1, 2 and 3.

It's reported the incident involved an electric car that was spotted inside the tunnel temporarily closing the tunnel.

The incident, which took place outside Heathrow Airport, left one lane open both ways early on Monday morning, with the tunnel that leads to and from Terminals 2 and 3 now re-opened according to reports.

The closure has led to long delays and tailbacks extending all the way to the M4 Spur road from the main M4.

An aerial view looking West down runway 27L at Heathrow Airport, London. Picture: Alamy

One air passenger took to X to give advice to other passengers caught up in the traffic.

"We went to T5 and got the express to T3. Very easy and no time delay at all. 7am this morning. Hope this helps others," she wrote on the social media platform.

Another added: "Allow more time. It’s complete chaos on all surrounding roads."

Due to an earlier vehicle fire, road access to Terminals 2 and 3 is partially restricted. Passengers are advised to leave more time travelling to the airport and use public transport where possible. We apologise for the disruption caused. pic.twitter.com/Pq1M28k4zv — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) March 10, 2025

Updating road users on the situation, National Highways said that the "M4 southbound spur Heathrow in Greater London remains closed between the J4 and J4A due to a vehicle fire in the tunnel at Heathrow".

A spokesman for Heathrow Airport said: “Due to an earlier vehicle fire, road access to Terminals 2 and 3 is partially restricted.

"Passengers are advised to leave more time travelling to the airport and use public transport where possible.

"Latest updates can be found on Heathrow.com and our social media channels. We apologise for the disruption caused.”