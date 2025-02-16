Conclave wins Best Film at BAFTAs as Adrien Brody named Best Actor

16 February 2025

Adrien Brody attends the BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall
Adrien Brody attends the BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. Picture: Getty
Conclave and The Brutalist have dominated the 2025 BAFTAs - winning four prizes each.

The thriller Conclave - set around the process of choosing a new Pope - was named Best Film at the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank.

German director Edward Berger thanked his cast including actor Ralph Fiennes, saying: "What you did (for) me on set was magic. I'm so grateful I was able to witness (it)."

Conclave also picked up the Outstanding British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing awards.

Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, cast and crew accept the Best Film Award for 'Conclave' at the BAFTAs
Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, cast and crew accept the Best Film Award for 'Conclave' at the BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his starring role in The Brutalist, set in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Brady Corbet was named Best Director for the movie - which was also recognised for Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

Adrien Brody accepts the Leading Actor Award for 'The Brutalist'
Adrien Brody accepts the Leading Actor Award for 'The Brutalist'. Picture: Getty

Mikey Madison took the Best Actress prize for her lead role in comedy drama Anora.

Best Supporting Actor went to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain - and Zoe Saldana was named Best Supporting Actress for musical crime epic Emilia Perez.

Mikey Madison collecting the Best Actress prize at the BAFTAs
Mikey Madison collecting the Best Actress prize at the BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

British actor Warwick Davis was given a BAFTA fellowship - which he dedicated to his late wife.

He said: "This is the best thing that's ever happened to me and I've been in Star Wars".

Davis added that "life has been pretty tough" since losing Samantha at the age of 53 last March.

Harrison, Warwick and Annabelle Davis at the BAFTAs
Harrison, Warwick and Annabelle Davis at the BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - which drew huge audiences when it was shown on TV on Christmas Day - was named Best Animated Film and Best Children's and Family Film.

Director Nick Park said: "It's such a wonderful privilege to be working at Aardman every day with such obscenely talented artists and crafts people so passionate about creativity and we're so lucky to have our fabulous cast."

Richard Beek, Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham with their awards for 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' at the BAFTAs
Richard Beek, Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham with their awards for 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' at the BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

The ceremony was hosted - for the second time - by former Doctor Who star David Tennant.

He kicked off the awards with a sketch, showing him in his dressing room wife wife Georgia Tennant - before fellow Scottish star Brian Cox sang a reworking of The Proclaimers hit "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)".

Host David Tennant speaks on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards
Host David Tennant speaks on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards. Picture: Getty

A full list of the winners is as follows:

- Best Special Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

- Best Children's and Family Film: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, and Producer: Kneecap director Rich Peppiatt

- Best Production Design: Wicked

- Best Film Not in the English Language: Emilia Perez

- Best Sound: Dune: Part Two

- Best Original Score: The Brutalist

- Best Original Screenplay: A Real Pain writer Jesse Eisenberg

- Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave writer Peter Straughan

- Best Animated Film: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

- Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin

- Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana

- Best Casting: Sean Baker and Samantha Quan for Anora

- Best Editing: Conclave

- Best Cinematography: The Brutalist

- Best Short Film: Rock, Paper, Scissors

- Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema: MediCinema

- Best Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

- Best Short Animation: Wander To Wonder

- Best Costume Design: Wicked

- Best Make Up and Hair: The Substance

- Outstanding British Film: Conclave

- EE Rising Star: David Jonsson

- Best Director: Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

- Bafta Fellowship: Warwick Davis

- Best Actor: Adrien Brody

- Best Actress: Mikey Madison

- Best Film: Conclave

