Conor McGregor announces retirement from UFC aged 31

7 June 2020, 11:20

Conor McGregor has announced his retirement again
Conor McGregor has announced his retirement again. Picture: PA

Conor McGregor has made the sudden announcement that he will retire from UFC at the age of 31.

The controversial Irishman, formerly featherweight and lightweight champion and one of the biggest names in the business, tweeted the news following the conclusion of the UFC 250 event.

However he has said twice before that he planned to retire before making a return to the UFC octagon.

He wrote: "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting.

"Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my world title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours."

McGregor, who bows out with a 22-4 record, has made similar announcements in the past - previously 'retiring' in 2016 and 2019 before making his way back to the octagon.

He was just one bout into his latest comeback, having reversed his earlier decision to take on Donald Cerrone in a welterweight contest at UFC246. McGregor won via TKO in just 40 seconds, his first success in over three years.

A 'superfight' against fellow UFC great Anderson Silva had been on the cards this year, with the latter publicly touting the head-to-head over the weekend.

Other potential opponents included long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jorge Masvidal.

In 2017 McGregor took a high-profile detour into the world of professional boxing, going down in 10 rounds to Floyd Mayweather in a showpiece event in Las Vegas.

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

George Floyd death: Protests 'undoubtedly risk' increasing coronavirus cases, Matt Hancock says

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: Places of worship set to reopen for private prayer from 15 June

9 hours ago

Madeleine McCann: British police receive nearly 400 tip-offs after new suspect revealed

10 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Tens of thousands of people marched in US cities

Tens of thousands of people march in US anti-racism rallies

2 hours ago

Conor McGregor announces retirement from UFC

4 hours ago

Australia: Surfer, 60, dies after 10-foot great white shark attacks him

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Rachael Venables makes a facemask out of an old t-shirt

How to make a coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt

2 days ago

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy

9 days ago

South Korea has had fewer than 270 coronavirus deaths

South Korea shows what "world-beating" coronavirus tracing programme looks like

17 days ago