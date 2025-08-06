Construction activity in July falls at steepest rate since Covid

6 August 2025, 15:02

A construction worker on a building site
UK construction activity in July falls at steepest rate since Covid. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

Construction activity in the UK dropped at the fastest rate in more than five years in July following a fresh housebuilding slump.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The drop in overall activity in July was the fastest since May 2020, when the industry was impacted by the Covid pandemic.

The latest S&P Global UK construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a reading of 44.3 last month, down from 48.8 in June.

Any reading above the 50.0 threshold indicates that activity in the industry is increasing while anything below means it is contracting.

The volume of work decreased for all three sub-sectors in July, with civil engineering, commercial and residential construction firms grappling with weaker demand, according to the survey.

This was most pronounced for civil engineering, which saw the steepest drop, with some firms surveyed citing less work on public-sector projects.

Housebuilding activity also declined sharply again after tipping into growth in June for the first time in nine months.

Firms reporting a reduction in activity said they faced delays on sites, lower volumes of new work coming in and weaker consumer confidence.

Read more: Ministers step in to urge Santander to stop charging small firms £120 a year

Read more: OceanGate CEO 'dangerously ignored his peers' and 'never did proper tests' on doomed sub, insider claims

Houses under construction
UK construction activity in July falls at steepest rate since Covid. Picture: PA

Joe Hayes, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the latest data indicated a "fresh setback" for the UK construction sector, with firms "preparing for challenging times ahead."

"They’re buying less materials and reducing the number of workers on the payroll," he said.

"Anecdotally, companies reported a lack of tender opportunities and a hesitancy from customers to commit to projects.

"Broader themes of uncertainty, both domestically but also internationally, will do little to reignite investment appetites."

Employment within the construction sector fell for the seventh month in a row in July, according to the PMI survey, with firms reporting lay-offs, freezing recruitment and not replacing people who leave.

However, experts said activity should improve over the coming months as borrowing costs come down and building firms benefit from Government investment.

Elliott Jordan-Doak, senior UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "The Bank of England will likely cut interest rates in August, reducing borrowing costs for businesses, and the shock from tariff uncertainty will continue to fade.

"Moreover, the Government’s focus on investment spending and planning reforms should also provide support to the construction industry.

"The PMI should recover over the coming months."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Birmingham Airport runway closed after private aircraft forced to land due to 'in-flight emergency'
More health workers are warning of strikes over pay amid growing anger in the NHS about the system for setting wage increases.

Health workers warn more strikes could be on the cards

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover

First Channel crossing migrants arrive in UK as returns deal comes into force

John Torode and Gregg Wallace attend The Childline Ball 2019...

Scandal-ridden MasterChef returns to screens with sacked presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode
Norman Eshley (left) in his younger years.

George And Mildred star Norman Eshley dies aged 80

Chris Eubank and Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England

Eubank Jr and Benn set for highly anticipated November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

World News

See more World News

Firefighting vehicles drive towards a wildfire raging near Fontjoncouse, southwestern France.

France's largest wildfire of the year leaves at least one dead and forces thousands to evacuate

1 hour ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R)

US envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow as Trump deadline looms for Russia to agree Ukraine ceasefire

2 hours ago

President Trump recently expressed his delight that actress Sydney Sweeney was a registered member of the Republican Party

What does ‘registered Republican’ mean?

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News