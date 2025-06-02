Cop uncle of Premier League star died after being hit by train while trying to save man on tracks

2 June 2025, 22:43

Sgt Graham Saville, 46, who worked for Nottinghamshire Police, was fatally injured on the line in Balderton.
Sgt Graham Saville, 46, who worked for Nottinghamshire Police, was fatally injured on the line in Balderton. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police/PA

By Josef Al Shemary

A police officer died after being hit by a train while helping a distressed man near a railway line, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sgt Graham Saville, 46, who worked for Nottinghamshire Police, was fatally injured on the line in Balderton, near Newark, Nottinghamshire, on August 24 2023.

Area coroner Laurinda Bower told the first day of his inquest: "It is incredibly sad that Graham went to work as a public servant and did not return home."

Members of Sgt Saville's family attended the hearing at Nottingham Coroner's Court on Monday.

The coroner said the officer, who is the uncle of Burnley and ex-Nottingham Forest star Joe Worrall, initially survived the impact but died after having his life support withdrawn five days later.

The court heard that a post-mortem examination found his cause of death to be "multiple injuries".

Joe Worrall of Burnley FC.
Joe Worrall of Burnley FC. Picture: Getty

The inquest heard a call was made to the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) on the evening of August 24 from a distressed man, who was referred to in court as Patient C, 21 minutes before a call was made about Sgt Saville's injuries.

The coroner said: "Patient C advised he was not feeling violent and did not have a weapon.

"He then advised the dispatcher that police were there. Patient C advised he was near the railway line but not on it."

Read more: Liverpool parade injury toll hits 109 as four people still remain in hospital after horror crash

Read more: Madeleine McCann cops to launch fresh searches between prime suspect's house and spot she was last seen

The court heard that Patient C's call with EMAS ended at 7.05pm, but the control room received another call four minutes later.

Ms Bower told the court that the dispatcher was told that Sgt Saville had sustained injuries to his left leg and arm and his observations were "indicative of pain or shock, or in this case severe blood loss".

The inquest heard a tourniquet was applied to Sgt Saville's leg and arm at the scene before paramedics took him to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Ms Bower read a statement from intensive care consultant Dr Dan Harvey, who said that a CT scan showed swelling on Sgt Saville's brain after he started deteriorating in the early hours of August 29.

Ms Bower said: "They confirmed there were no surgical options available at that time. This was tragically an unsurvivable event."

After a discussion with his family, Sgt Saville's life support was withdrawn and he was pronounced dead at 4.55pm that day, the coroner told the inquest.

The inquest, which is expected to last two weeks, was adjourned and resumes on Tuesday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Experts have raised concerns after a new study found that 17 per cent of Brits admitted they don't bother washing their greens before eating them

Deadly bacteria found on popular salad leaves – experts warn Brits to rethink this common habit
Ian "H" Watkin from the "Steps" band.

Steps star says it is ‘mindblowing’ that Coachella forced his small Welsh festival to change its name
William Jonzi, 24, reportedly followed a paying customer through the international airport's e-gates and attempted to board the flight with no documents last Wednesday morning

Man wrestled off TUI flight at Gatwick after breaching security and boarding without documents
Cameron Norrie of Great Britain plays a forehand against Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Cameron Norrie out of French Open after convincing defeat to Novak Djokovic

Lord George Robertson has warned the enemy is already at our door

'Our enemies are at our door', warns Lord Robertson as government unveils Strategic Defence Review
Households across the UK can claim up to £300 this June in payments to help with essential costs amid the cost of living crisis.

UK households to get £300 summer cost of living payment from this month

World News

See more World News

According to documents filed for the federal criminal case, officers found at least 14 unused Molotov cocktails in Soliman's possession when they arrested him.

Colorado firebomb attack was year in the making, FBI says, as suspect faces terror and hate crime charges

3 hours ago

Holocaust survivor among victims in Colorado as man charged with murder after 'petrol bomb' attack at pro-Israel rally

Holocaust survivor among victims in Colorado as man charged with murder after 'petrol bomb' attack at pro-Israel rally

5 hours ago

Russia and Ukraine agree prisoner swap following peace talks as Putin's negotiator proposes 'limited ceasefire'

Russia and Ukraine agree prisoner swap following peace talks as Putin's negotiator proposes 'limited ceasefire'

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News