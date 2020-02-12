Coronavirus: First case of Covid-19 confirmed in London

12 February 2020, 19:19 | Updated: 12 February 2020, 19:21

A total of 1,758 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK
A total of 1,758 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK. Picture: PA

The first case of coronavirus in London has been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine.

The victim is said to be a Chinese national and was diagnosed this afternoon.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has confirmed the case.

He said: "One further patient in England has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine.

"This virus was passed on in China and the patient has now been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at Guy's and St Thomas' in London."

A total of 1,758 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK. This latest report brings the total number of confirmed cases to nine.

More than 142,000 tourists arrive in London from China between January and March each year.

All 83 Britons who were in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral have tested negative and are thought to be leaving tomorrow.

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Coronavirus: First case in London as virus spreads to capital

37 mins ago

More than 160 terrorists released early in seven years, MPs told

2 hours ago

Lyra McKee: Man charged with murder of journalist in Northern Ireland

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Ingrid Escamilla murder: Mexican paper sparks outrage over pictures of mutilated body

2 hours ago

India PM Narendra Modi's party suffers stunning defeat in New Delhi elections

3 hours ago

Climate change: Bangkok, Amsterdam and Melbourne 'face greatest global warming risk'

3 hours ago

The News Explained

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

8 days ago

Mohammed Nahin Ahmed and Yusuf Sarwar: two convicted extremists who could soon be released

10 convicted extremists who are due for early release from prison this year

8 days ago

Banksy's EU painting

Brexit Day: What will change after 31st January and what will stay the same?

13 days ago