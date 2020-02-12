Coronavirus: First case of Covid-19 confirmed in London

A total of 1,758 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK. Picture: PA

The first case of coronavirus in London has been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine.

The victim is said to be a Chinese national and was diagnosed this afternoon.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has confirmed the case.

He said: "One further patient in England has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine.

A further patient in England has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine. The individual acquired the virus in China.



"This virus was passed on in China and the patient has now been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at Guy's and St Thomas' in London."

A total of 1,758 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK. This latest report brings the total number of confirmed cases to nine.

More than 142,000 tourists arrive in London from China between January and March each year.

All 83 Britons who were in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral have tested negative and are thought to be leaving tomorrow.